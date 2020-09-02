Don't tell your friends, but rumor has it Pretty Little Liars might be getting a reboot soon — and it's all thanks to Riverdale. According to a new report, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is developing a reboot of the popular book-turned-TV series. But, in true PLL style, the reboot comes with a twist. This new PLL reboot will reportedly focus on brand new characters, per The Hollywood Reporter. Bustle reached out to Aguirre-Sacasa for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Based on the initial reporting, it doesn't seem like the reboot will be connected to the world of the original series, which launched two unsuccessful spinoffs — Pretty Little Liars: Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists — at least not where the characters are concerned. The original show aired from 2010 to 2017 and followed a group of friends, Aria, Spencer, Hanna, and Emily, as they were terrorized by a mysterious "A" figure, who knew all of their dirty little secrets.

It's unclear if any of the original stars, Sasha Piterse, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell, Troian Bellisario, or Ashley Benson, would return to reprise their roles as Rosewood's most talked about BFFs.

