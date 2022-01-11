The Office Fans Will Love ABC’s New Hit Series Abbott Elementary

TV & Movies
Created by Quinta Brunson, the mockumentary-style comedy holds a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
ABC
ABC’s Abbott Elementary is a new mockumentary-style sitcom about a group of teachers working in the underfunded titular school set in Philadelphia. Quinta Brunson created and stars in the series, which features a cast of hilarious actors you know and love.
ABC
Known for her work on A Black Lady Sketch Show, Abbott Elementary marks Brunson’s first major network creation. Inspired by other docu-style sitcoms, she set out to highlight teachers with Black actors at the forefront, rather than pushed to the sidelines.