Abigail Breslin Is "In Shock" After Losing Her Dad To COVID-19

After contracting COVID-19 earlier this month, Abigail Breslin's father, Michael, died at age 78 on Friday, Feb. 26. The Oscar-nominated actor announced his death in a heartbreaking Instagram post. "Hard to write this. Harder than I thought," Breslin began her lengthy tribute to her "sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada," adding she was still "in shock and devastation." She also confirmed that "it was COVID-19 that cut [her] sweet daddy’s life too short."

The Scream Queens alum shared that she wants to remember her dad for who he was: "a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being," who loved life, his family, and "the simple things." She also listed some of the things her dad loved most, such as animals, ice cream, and doo-wop songs. "I miss you daddy. I can't wait to see you again," she wrote. "I won't ever, ever, ever forget you. To the moon and back dada..."

Breslin's older brothers, Ryan and Spencer, also shared tributes to their father on social media. The Cat in the Hat actor Spencer expressed his love for "this man that helped bring me into this world and raised me and loved my mother and my two amazing siblings." For his part, Ryan remembered his dad as someone who always set "an unparalleled example of will, determination, sticktoitiveness.." and "was a champion of the people he loved."

The 24-year-old actor first revealed that her father had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Feb. 10, asking "for prayers and positivity" after Michael was placed on a ventilator. "We are continuing to stay positive and know he's under great care," she tweeted. "I have faith that things will turn around at any moment, but in the meantime, please continue to wear your masks and follow COVID protocol."

Although the news ultimately wasn't what she had hoped for, Breslin seems dedicated to keeping her dad's memory alive — even in the midst of her fresh heartache.