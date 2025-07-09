J.Lo’s New Breakup Song Might Be About Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is ready to move on — but not before singing about what she’s been through. On July 8, the singer kicked off her Up All Night summer tour in Pontevedra, Spain, and debuted a slew of new music during the show, including “Wreckage of You,” a breakup song seemingly inspired by her divorce from Ben Affleck.

Introducing the new song, J.Lo told the crowd that it came to her when she was “up all night,” nodding to the name of her current tour and upcoming Las Vegas residency. In true breakup song tradition, “Wreckage of You” is an emotional power ballad which sees J.Lo realize how far she’s come after the end of her relationship, something she could only see “from a distance.”

"Because of you, I am stronger, wiser, better than I've ever been,” she sings. “I won't let you no longer, longer, ever say goodbye to me. It was perfect ... you made me believe, really got only greater for me, and it made me stronger, stronger, bulletproof. Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you."

Bennifer’s Breakup

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20, 2024, which happened to be their two-year wedding anniversary. The filing followed months of breakup rumors, which stemmed from the sale of their Beverly Hills home and the fact that the two had not been spotted together for some time. Their divorce was finalized in January.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

She broke her silence on the split in October, telling Interview that she was “excited” to be single. “You have to be good on your own,” she told Nikki Glaser during the interview. “I thought I learned that, but I didn’t. And then, this summer, I had to be like, ‘I need to go off and be on my own. I want to prove to myself that I can do that.’”

Throughout the divorce, the two remained amicable in public, with Affleck calling Lopez “spectacular” in her film Unstoppable, for which he served as an executive producer. He properly broke his silence on the split in March, telling GQ that he has “nothing but respect” for his ex-wife, and stating that there was “no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue” behind their breakup.

“When you talk to somebody, ‘Hey, what happened?’ Well, there is no: ‘This is what happened,’” he explained. “It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do.”