Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. Addison’s second Grey’s Anatomy episode in Season 18 finally gave fans the nostalgia-packed Private Practice reunion with Amelia they’d been waiting for. Luckily, some things never change, including their signature Addison and Amelia dynamic that bounced between personal and professional life updates. On the other hand, neither is the same woman she was when the Grey’s spinoff went off the air in 2013, leaving much ground to cover.

More to come...