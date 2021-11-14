Music
From “Someone Like You” in her living room to “Skyfall” at the Oscars.
Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images
Adele’s powerhouse vocals have captivated listeners worldwide since her 2008 debut — and she has 12 Grammys, nine Brits, an Oscar, and two Diamond albums to prove it. After a multi-year break, she’s back with a new song, “Easy On Me,” and her third album, 30, is due Nov. 19.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
To celebrate the release, Adele will return to the stage after a near-half-decade performing hiatus for Adele One Night Only, a CBS and Paramount+ concert special airing on Nov. 14. Ahead of the program, look back on 10 of Adele’s most memorable live performances.