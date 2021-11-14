Music

Adele’s Most Memorable Live Performances Will Make You Feel Her Love

From “Someone Like You” in her living room to “Skyfall” at the Oscars.

Adele’s Most Memorable Live Performances Will Make You Feel Her Love. Photo via Kevin Winter/Getty I...
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By Jack Irvin

Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images

Adele’s powerhouse vocals have captivated listeners worldwide since her 2008 debut — and she has 12 Grammys, nine Brits, an Oscar, and two Diamond albums to prove it. After a multi-year break, she’s back with a new song, “Easy On Me,” and her third album, 30, is due Nov. 19.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To celebrate the release, Adele will return to the stage after a near-half-decade performing hiatus for Adele One Night Only, a CBS and Paramount+ concert special airing on Nov. 14. Ahead of the program, look back on 10 of Adele’s most memorable live performances.

Tap