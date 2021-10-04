All The Signs Adele’s New Album Is Coming Very Soon

Hello, it’s Adele season again. It looks as though the 15-time Grammy winner is finally about to release her long-awaited fourth studio album, marking her first set of new music in six years, and the world is more than ready for her comeback. Rumors started swirling that Adele was preparing to return after a Canadian radio DJ tweeted that a new track from the British singer would be arriving within the week, which would have been Oct. 1. Adele did not release anything by that date, but on the same day, billboards of her rumored album title (30) started appearing in cities around the world, including on notable global landmarks.

While it’s yet to be confirmed whether she’s in fact behind the mysterious projections, there are other signals that Adele will release a new album before the end of 2021. Until then, fans will continue speculating about the album title, when they’ll finally get to hear her voice again, and whether the new music will make us collectively cry like her previous albums did. Here’s everything you need to know about Adele’s new music era.

What Is Adele’s New Album Called?

If billboards and projections spotted by fans are any indication, Adele’s fourth studio album will be titled 30. The number was reportedly seen in a number of cities, including projections on landmarks like the Colosseum in Rome, the Louvre Museum in Paris, and the Empire State Building in New York City, If true, the “Someone Like You” singer would be continuing her streak of naming her albums after the age that she wrote them, following 2009’s 19, 2011’s 21, and 2015’s 25. Adele is currently 33, which means she would have written the songs on the upcoming album three years ago sometime in 2018 and before her May 5 birthday in 2019.

When Is Adele’s 30 Album Release Date?

Adele has yet to confirm a release date, but fans are expecting it to arrive on Nov. 19 thanks to an unexpected clue: Taylor Swift. On Sept. 28, Swift announced that she was moving the release date of Red (Taylor’s Version), originally scheduled for the Nov. 19, up one week to Nov. 12. Given insider information that Adele’s comeback was imminent, this caused fans to speculate that Swift pushed up the re-recording of her 2012 album so they wouldn’t compete against each other in the same week.

On Oct. 4, Adele’s social media pages, including Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, were updated with new headers and profile images of a simple teal background. Adele’s official website also received a similar refresh, complete with a new logo and a sign-up portal for her newsletter. This is usually an indicator that a new era is about to begin, meaning if she plans to drop a single before her rumored album release date, fans may hear a new song as early as Oct. 8.

How Is Adele Promoting Her New Album?

Projecting the (rumored) album title at world landmarks and buildings that get visited by millions of locals and tourists every day is quite the promotional statement. But Adele is doing even more than that. On Oct. 3, her 2015 anthem “Hello” was used in an NFL ad to promote Tom Brady’s return to the stadium of his former football team. It was a fitting and humorous choice for the occasion, but knowing Adele, it wasn’t a mere coincidence.

Adele first started promoting her new album back in October 2020, when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time, At the time, she revealed that she was still working on the record. “My album is not yet finished,” she admitted, revealing in a separate Instagram post that it would arrive the next year. Now that it’s almost time, perhaps she’ll return as the musical guest this season to perform her new music.