Adele’s One Night Only TV Special Will Feature An Oprah Interview & Performances

Adele is coming to your TV screens for one night only this year. Fresh off the release of her record-breaking single “Easy On Me,” the singer has announced a new CBS special titled Adele One Night Only. The event will air just five days before her fourth studio album 30 comes out on Nov. 19, giving fans taste of more tracks from one of the most-anticipated albums of 2021.

The “Someone Like You” singer announced her long-awaited album on Oct. 12, confirming speculation about the album’s title in an emotional note, where she explained how creating the album helped her heal after divorcing her ex-husband Simon Konecki in 2018. “I was certainly nowhere near where I’d hope to be when I first started it nearly 3 years ago,” she wrote. “Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe, I always have. And yet there I was, knowingly — willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!”

Her upcoming special will be filmed in Los Angeles and comprise of many different elements, including the live debut of Adele’s new songs and an in-depth conversation with one of the most prolific interviewers out there (yes, Oprah), with no question being left off the table. Knowing Adele, be prepared to cry and laugh your guts out within the same minute.

Here’s everything to expect from Adele One Night Only.

When Does One Night Only Premiere?

Adele One Night Only will air on CBS on Sunday, Nov. 14, at 8:30 p.m. ET. The two-hour special will also be available to stream on Paramount+, so contrary to its title, fans will be able to watch all of Adele’s performances for more than just one night.

What Will Adele Perform?

Adele is set to perform several new tracks from her upcoming album 30, including lead single “Easy On Me,” which just broke the record for Spotify’s most-streamed song in a single day. She’ll also perform some of her classics, although which older hits she’ll play is unknown. The special will mark Adele’s first live performances in more than four years (unless you count that hilarious Bachelor sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2020).

What Will Adele’s Special Include?

In addition to performances that will likely devastate your emotions, the special will also feature an exclusive interview conducted by Oprah Winfrey. According to Variety, the interview will be broadcast “from her rose garden” and marks Adele’s “first televised wide-ranging conversation” about her new album, where she will also open up about her weight loss, split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and raising her young son Angelo.