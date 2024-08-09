Adele Just Confirmed She’s Engaged To Rich Paul

Adele is about to become Mrs. Paul. On Aug. 9, the singer confirmed that she’s engaged to Rich Paul after over three years of dating in a very Adele way, as seen in a viral video.

While performing in Munich, Germany, Adele was interacting with the audience when she seemingly spotted a sign asking, “Will you marry me?” But she politely turned down the proposal. “Will you marry me? I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t,” she said, flashing her engagement hand. “But I appreciate it very, very much.”

This is not the first time Adele has jokingly rejected a marriage proposal. She once called Paul her “husband” when a female fan proposed during one of her Las Vegas shows in September. “I’m straight, my love, and my husband’s here tonight,” she replied. “Can you try?” the fan asked. “No, I don’t want to try, I’m with Rich. You’re crazy! Leave me alone,” she answered.

It was previously rumored in November 2023 that Adele was already married to the NBA agent, when rumors spread after her close friend Alan Carr’s comedy show in Los Angeles. According to some attendees via Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi, when he asked if anyone in the audience had gotten married recently, she reportedly shouted, “I did!”

Adele & Paul’s Love Story

Rich Paul and Adele attend a basketball game on November 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

While Adele and Paul, who represents NBA stars like LeBron James, went public with their romance in July 2021, their love story began with a few chance encounters over the years.

“I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor,” Adele told Oprah Winfrey in November 2021. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like, ‘A business meeting about what?’ And then it was the first time we hung out on our own.”

The couple has sparked engagement rumors many times, including when she wore a dazzling diamond ring at the 2022 BRIT Awards on her left engagement finger. However, Adele kept coy about her jewelry at the time. “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she said on The Graham Norton Show. “It’s lovely, though, isn’t it?”

While their engagement may be confirmed now, it’s not known how long the two have actually been engaged. But in Adele’s mind, they’ve basically tied the knot. “I'm not married! I'm just in loooove!” she told Elle in August 2022. “I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married.”