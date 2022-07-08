Adele hasn’t exactly had an easy time when it comes to love. And her fans have been with her every step of the way.

In 2011, with her album 21, we all cried along to break up songs like “Someone Like You” and “Rolling in the Deep.” In 2016 came 25, another album full of heartbreak in the form of “Water Under the Bridge” and “Hello.” In her latest album, 30, Adele once again gave us a masterclass in writing about the end of a love affair as she opened up about her recent divorce from Simon Konecki.

But things finally seem to be looking up for the pop sensation. Since May 2021, Adele has been officially dating Rich Paul, the sports agent responsible for the likes of LeBron James, Ben Simmons and John Wall. While the pair have been cautious about bringing their relationship into the public eye, so far, Adele seems to have found the partner she’s been waiting for. Could this be, as she would put it, her “one and only?”

Read on to discover the full relationship timeline of Adele and Rich Paul.

2019-2020: Adele & Rich Paul Meet At A Party

Dating as pop superstar isn’t easy, so it’s no great surprise that Adele initially chose to keep her relationship with Rich Paul under wraps. While the pair made their first public appearance in May 2021, they probably met a year or two earlier.

As Adele told Vogue in October 2021, they first hit it off at a party. “I was a bit drunk. I said, ‘Do you want to sign me? I’m an athlete now.’” She went on, “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away.” After meeting, Adele and Paul became friends, but things didn’t become romantic until early 2021. Adele reflected, “He was always there, I just didn’t see him.”

May 2021: Rich Paul Hints At New Relationship

After their relationship turned romantic in early 2021, Paul hinted that things were going well during a profile in The New Yorker. He, somewhat cryptically, said that “she was over yesterday” and they were “hanging out.” While Paul didn’t publicly confirm exactly who this new love interest was, the writer noted that she was a “major pop star.”

Paul added, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

July 2021: Adele & Rich Paul Spotted In Public

Adele and Paul made their first public appearance in June 2021 when they sat together at Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Adele was by now Paul’s official girlfriend. “Rich Paul, [LeBron James’] agent, brings his girlfriend to the game sitting next to LeBron. His girlfriend is Adele,” he said on The Lowe Post podcast. “Rich Paul is at the game with Adele.”

He went on, “This is the first time they’ve come out in public together, so this will be all over the tabloids, especially in England tomorrow.”

As Adele later confessed to Vogue, she hadn’t meant to go public with her new relationship. “I didn’t mean to go public with it. I just wanted to go to the game,” she said. “I just love being around him. I just love it.”

While Paul had been worried about the public reaction, Adele had brushed it off. “He was like, ‘What are people going to say?’ And I was like, ‘That you signed me. As an athlete. You’re my agent.’ And he was like, ‘Okay, cool.’”

September 2021: Instagram Official

A few months after their first public outing, Adele shared her first couple photo on Instagram.

The photo series features Adele in a stunning black and white gown posing on the stairs. In the final photo, the couple are seen hugging and smiling at the camera. Adele’s caption is a simple heart emoji. What a great way to go Instagram official!

October 2021: Adele Gushes About Rich Paul

In October 2021, Adele appeared on the covers of both Vogue and British Vogue. In both profiles, she opened up about her budding relationship with Paul. “Yes, we’re together,” she told British Vogue. “We’re very happy.”

And as she explained to Vogue, he came along at the right time in her life. As she put it, “Rich just incredibly arrived,” right after her divorce and before the passing of her father.

Luckily, he was exactly what she needed. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite. It’s wild.”

She added, “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”

November 2021: An Audience With Adele

Adele and Paul seem to be getting closer as the sports agent is spotted at the taping of the pop star’s television special, An Audience with Adele. While Paul kept a low profile at the event the pair were seen leaving the event together.

November 2021: Adele’s Oprah Interview

In November 2021, Adele once again opened up about finding love with Paul. During her conversation with Oprah, Adele One Night Only, the singer explained that it was “just timing” that had made things work out. “And just the easiness of it. It’s just been very smooth,” she added.

What made this relationship so unique, she went on to explain, was the fact that this was the first time she had "loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else." She added, “It'd be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me now that I feel so secure in myself, and I'm talking outside of romance as well."

As Paul later revealed in an Instagram post, he was also present during the filming of the interview. #HowLuckyCanOneGuyBe was his sweet caption on the photos of him and Adele with Oprah.

February 2022: Adele Wears A Diamond Ring

Are Adele and Rich Paul engaged? Well, a lot of fans certainly think so after spotting the singer wearing a large diamond on her left hand during the BRIT Awards.

Adele, however, refused to confirm or deny the engagement rumors. “As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t,” she said, while suggestively showing off the ring during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “It’s lovely though isn’t it?”

“I’m taking that as a yes,” Norton replied.

May 2022: Finding ‘Good Company’

In May 2022, Adele shared a second Instagram post that featured Paul. In the adorable photo series, the pair are seen holding keys while standing in front of a large mansion in Beverley Hills, prompting many fans to guess that the pair had moved in together.

The other photos show the couple laughing together and kissing. In one photo, Adele even holds up a slip of paper that reads, “You have found good company —enjoy.”

Adele captioned the post, “Time flies.” By the sounds of things, she has found good company.

June 2022: Rich Paul Hints At Having More Kids

During an interview with E! Online, Paul opened up about his future plans with Adele.

He began by talking about his three kids from a previous relationship. “As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough," he said, adding, "But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

It sounds like having kids with Adele certainly isn’t off the table.

July 2022: Adele Gushes On Desert Island Discs

As for Adele, having more kids is also a possibility. During an interview on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the singer revealed, “I definitely would like a couple more kids. It would be wonderful if we can.”

She went on, “If not, I've got Angelo. I just want to be happy.”

And that’s not all the star had to say about Paul. She also revealed that Paul has been nothing but supportive. “I think now that the relationship that I’m in, he’s like, ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant, and if you want to go to this birthday party, then you should be going. You can’t miss out on these things, what’s the worst that could happen?’”

It sounds like Adele is finally saying (or singing) “hello” to a relationship that really works.