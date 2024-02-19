Adele has set the record straight on that viral courtside meme.

In Feb. 2022, a video of Adele looking disinterested and avoiding eye-contact with the camera at an NBA game did the rounds online.

On Feb. 17, the singer shared the real story behind the viral video at her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency show, explaining that not everything was as it appeared.

“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f***?” she asked the audience. “It sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? So, obviously, I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, you’re asking for it.”

Adele, who attended the NBA game with her boyfriend Rich Paul, went on to reveal that she was in fact “looking for Michael Jordan” and had requested not to be filmed given she had just canceled her Vegas shows at the time.

“The people with the camera came and asked me twice” she recalled. “They were like, ‘do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’”

Adele attends an NBA game. NBA on TNT

Revealing that she “didn’t realize they were airing it on TV,” Adele disclosed that she purposely looked “everywhere but the camera.”

“I was very annoyed because I had asked not to be filmed ... I was like, ‘these motherf****** have come back and are filming me against my will!’” she added.

Speaking to the crowd at Caesars Palace, Adele also addressed claims that she had used lip filler in the viral meme, clarifying: “The reason my lips looked like I had filler — because I’ve got naturally big lips, I don’t need filler — was because I was sulking.”

Adele’s European Residency

The singer’s audience interactions have become a staple part of her ongoing Las Vegas residency, which is set to conclude in June 2024 — just a couple of months before Adele launches her European residency in Munich, Germany on Aug. 14.

Announcing the 10-date residency on Jan. 31, she wrote in a statement: “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes.”