Following her electrifying celeb-packed Adele One Night Only CBS TV special and ITV’s An Audience With Adele this November, Adele will finally perform her 30 tracks for normal people when she heads to Las Vegas for a 2022 residency called “Weekends With Adele.” The Grammy-winning singer revealed the exciting news on Twitter, writing, “See you at Caesars [Palace] in Vegasss [star emoji].” The response from fans varied, with some having already verified their presale ticket registration to others lamenting their inability to buy tickets at all. Others also wondered about the British celebrity’s plans to tour overseas. “Okay nice but what about the international fans???” wrote one follower.

News of Adele’s upcoming Vegas residency is nonetheless thrilling, especially since she admitted in a recent Sirius XM interview with John Mayer that touring in support of her latest album, 30, would be highly unlikely. “This album? No, probably not,” said Adele when asked about the possibility. “I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don’t like touring,” she continued. “I did actually really want to. I got into the swing of it last time, and obviously, I’ve gone up to stadiums and stuff like that, which without sounding spoiled, it’s easier. It’s less shows, you reach more people, you get to stay in place.” She went on to say that it didn’t “sit right” with her to put out an album in 2021 and then tour it in 2023. Lucky for Adele, she’ll be able to stay in place for the first half of 2022, thanks to her Las Vegas residency.

According to Rolling Stone, Adele’s Las Vegas residency will launch on Jan. 21 and continue until April 16. Within that timeframe, she will perform two shows each weekend. Fans can sign up now for presale tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program in order to receive a code. Those with a presale code will be able to buy “Weekends With Adele” tickets on Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. ET on a “first come, first served basis.” Per Rolling Stone, if presale ticket demand is “too high,” general tickets might not become available to the public for purchase.

Amid Vegas residency rumors, Adele told the magazine in November she didn’t “want anyone coming to my show scared” due to ongoing public health concerns, and she refused to get sick with the virus either. In fact, her performing almost wasn’t going to happen because, as Adele put it, “there’s f*cking nothing available.”

Now, she’s not only available but ready to sing in her first live shows for fans since her Adele Live 2016 tour. As for which songs she’ll perform in front of audiences in Vegas, chances are “To Be Loved” won’t be on the setlist.