Adele is bidding farewell to Sin City for a brand-new European residency.

After teasing that her latest project was on the horizon, Adele announced on Jan. 31 that she is set to perform a string of residency shows in Munich, Germany in the summer of 2023.

“A few months ago I got a call about a summer run of shows,” Adele wrote in her announcement. “I was too curious to not follow up and indulge in this idea — a one-off, bespoke pop-up stadium designed around whatever show I want to put on.”

“Right after the Euros? Come on England!” she continued. “With the Olympics next door? Go on Simone! And some of my favorite artists playing shows too? Why…YES!!”

Adele performs in Las Vegas. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Adele Munich Residency Tickets

Noting that she hasn’t performed in mainland Europe since 2016, Adele concluded her statement: “I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer. Guten Tag babes.”

Adele’s European residency is scheduled to go ahead at the Munich Messe on Aug.2, 3, 9, and 10. Fans hoping to secure a spot at the 80,000-capacity venue can register for tickets on Adele’s official website.

Fans soon expressed excitement over Adele’s latest gig, with one German fan writing on Instagram: “I came all the way to Las Vegas to see you and now you’re coming home to me.”

Adele performing in Las Vegas. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The four-show residency follows Adele’s 2021 studio album 30, her two major shows at London’s Hyde Park in the summer of 2022, and her ongoing Las Vegas residency Weekends with Adele, which is set to conclude in June 2024.

Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Nov. 2022, almost a year after being postponed due to production delays brought on by the pandemic.