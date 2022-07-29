Music

Now That Renaissance Is Here, Let’s Revisit Beyoncé’s First Solo Album From 2003

Her family and friends celebrated her music with a custom-made album party cake.

Beyoncé's parents supported her during her first solo album release party in 2003. Photo via Getty I...
Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
By Grace Wehniainen

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, is finally here with all the summer dance vibes you could ever want — but 19 summers (and six albums) ago, Beyoncé was just getting started with her first solo album ever, Dangerously in Love.

L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé worked on the album during the Destiny’s Child hiatus — and her bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, showed up to support Queen Bey’s solo debut at her 2003 album release party. (Destiny’s Child’s final album would come one year later, in 2004.)

Tap