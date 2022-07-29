Music
Her family and friends celebrated her music with a custom-made album party cake.
L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images
Beyoncé’s new album, Renaissance, is finally here with all the summer dance vibes you could ever want — but 19 summers (and six albums) ago, Beyoncé was just getting started with her first solo album ever, Dangerously in Love.
L. Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images
Beyoncé worked on the album during the Destiny’s Child hiatus — and her bandmates, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, showed up to support Queen Bey’s solo debut at her 2003 album release party. (Destiny’s Child’s final album would come one year later, in 2004.)