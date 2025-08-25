Another season of Bachelor in Paradise is almost in the books — and very soon, fans will find out which connections forged in Costa Rica have staying power off the beach. Will Alexe Godin and Andrew Spencer be one of them?

Though Andrew initially took out Bailey Brown for a date upon arriving in Paradise, it was ultimately Alexe with whom he bonded best. Alexe, for her part, found solace in Andrew after realizing she and Jonathon Johnson weren’t a match. “I do see me and Andrew having a strong relationship out of this,” she said in an early confessional. “Is that crazy to say after a day and a half?”

Alexe also told Andrew she was excited to go to sleep so that she could wake up in the morning to hang out with him. The sweet confession laid a positive foundation for the pair, and they’ve remained one of the steadier couples in Costa Rica. But are Alexe and Andrew still together after Bachelor in Paradise? There are clues and reports out there, if you can’t wait to find out. Spoilers ahead!

There Are Social Media Hints

There are a few clues that point to a positive post-show relationship between Alexe and Andrew. For example, Alexe posted a photo of the pair captioned “mon chéri” (aka my dear or sweetheart), and Andrew posted one captioned “mon amour” (my love). Not only do they match, but they seem to be a playful nod to Alexe teaching Andrew French. That kind of coordination is a lot easier if you’re in touch post-show!

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Another potential clue is Alexe sharing a video where she lip-syncs to the Mamma Mia! cover of “Angel Eyes” — specifically, “Sometimes, when I’m lonely I sit and think about him.” The caption? “Feeling nostalgic for the present.” Filming wrapped months ago, so to “sing” about Andrew in the present tense could be a meaningful wink.

Spoilers Say...

After combing through the clues, it’s worth checking in with Bachelor Nation’s de facto spoiler expert, Reality Steve.

According to the blogger and podcaster, Alexe and Andrew are reportedly one of the final two couples this season (the other being Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley). While Reality Steve doesn’t have the specific intel about which couple wins — and how the $500,000 prize plays out — he did write that Alexe and Andrew were still together as of Aug. 15. However, they reportedly did not engaged in Paradise.