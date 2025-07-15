Going into Bachelor in Paradise, Jess Edwards hoped the series would let viewers to see her in a new light. And she didn’t just mean Season 10’s revamped, slo-mo-heavy editing style — though she appreciated that, too. “Honestly, I was like, ‘Wow, I look kind of hot,’” the 26-year-old jokes.

Prior to Paradise, Bachelor Nation only knew Jess as a contestant on Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season. Her on-screen journey was cut short when she was sent home moments after confessing she was falling for the Season 28 lead, giving her little chance to paper over her tense exchange with castmate Maria Georgas.

“Being called mean has never been something that I’ve ever been called or thought of myself. Seeing so many people think that about me, it crushed me,” Jess says. “So, going into this, I was hoping that people could see my actual personality. Like, I am such a goof. I don’t take things super seriously.”

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Fortunately, Bachelor in Paradise has been smooth sailing for the San Diego-based executive assistant. On Day One, Jess forged a swift connection with Spencer Conley; they matched each other’s playful energy, and bonded on a deeper level with a heart-to-heart about past relationships.

While late arrivals often have a way of shaking up established relationships in Paradise, a date with Sam McKinney wasn’t enough to sway Jess from her initial feelings for Spencer.

“At the beginning, I was hoping that there was going to be someone there who got to know me [and] didn’t [judge] me [based on] my edit on Joey’s season. Honestly, you can see in Episode 1 that Spencer did just that,” Jess says. “It felt so nice going straight into Paradise, feeling so welcomed and so comfortable.”

Below, Jess breaks down her connection with Spencer, the latest Paradise cliffhanger, and what to expect from her time on the beach.

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Is there a sweet or unexpected moment with Spencer in the early days of Paradise that fans may not have seen?

It’s so embarrassing. When we’re on the walk and he’s showing me around, I see a three-legged lizard. And for whatever reason, we’re five minutes into meeting, and I go, “Oh, my God, a three-legged lizard. It can be our love child.” Who does that? We named him Huey. He just felt like a Huey to us.

At one point in the latest episode, Zoe McGrady is talking to Brian Autz and says she doesn’t want to be like you and Spencer and be “together because it’s easy.” What did you make of that comment?

I feel like it wasn’t easy because we got tested on the second day. I had to make a hard decision. So hearing that comment, I was like, “OK, whatever.”

I thought it was so funny that [the show] cut to [Spencer and me]. I’m like, “Freckles are cute,” and he’s like, “Your fake freckles are cute,” because he’s making fun of my fake freckle makeup that I do. So I’m like, “We’re over there unbothered, and you’re talking about us.”

Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Later in the episode, when Brian chooses Parisa Shifteh over Zoe, Spencer rolls his eyes and says Brian’s treatment of Zoe was “cowardly.” Do you agree with that take?

I do. I will say it is hard navigating things in Paradise. Everyone has their own experience, but I do think that there’s a way you can go about it more respectfully. Zoe definitely was owed more conversations than what she got.

The episode ends in another chaotic moment with Justin Glaze choosing Susie Evans over Lexi Young. What was the conversation like as the girls huddled together afterward?

Oh, my God, we were confused. I can’t speak for everyone else, but I was just like, “What does this mean? Does he want to be with her?” Then obviously, I’m like, “What the heck, my best friend is going to leave? This sucks.” Everyone was just in shock and waiting to see what was going to happen.

What surprised you most about your journey on Paradise?

I was surprisingly calm most of the time. Everyone saw me have some moments during Joey’s season, and I’ve just grown so much and have been able to manage my emotions better. So, I was very impressed and proud of myself, staying calm and being happy.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.