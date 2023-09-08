In addition to all your returning faves, Selling The OC Season 2 introduces a new cast member: Alexandra “Ali” Harper. Though she’s just visiting at first, she falls in with several members of The Oppenheim Group and even scores an introduction with the boss himself, Jason Oppenheim, who is intrigued by her desire to get into real estate. Of course, this is Selling The OC, so there’s some drama involved. Gio Helou, for example, tells Bustle the Nashville transplant may be in for a “rude awakening” joining the OC real estate scene. “It is extremely competitive, and me giving her a little bit of an office grilling is just the tip of the iceberg for her.”

Yes, Ali may be new to the industry — but she’s definitely not new to reality TV. She actually starred on another Adam DiVello show years before meeting The O Group, making Selling The OC a very full-circle moment. Here’s everything to know about Ali’s job, boyfriend, and on-camera career.

Ali Harper’s Job

Selling The OC Season 2 follows Ali as she meets Jason and the rest of the OC-based O Group, and considers a future in real estate. Ali tells Bustle it was an “amazing experience” to spend time with the team. “When you’re in this process of figuring out Orange County real estate, honestly there’s no other better group of people that I could be able to look up to and kind of shadow them along to their listings and go to these open houses.”

Before Selling The OC, Ali worked as a sales consultant in Nashville, per her LinkedIn. She’s also worked in web design and public relations — and, after college, she won Miss Tennessee USA. But for reality fans, the most interesting line on Ali’s resume might be her time on CMT’s Music City. The short-lived reality show, which premiered in 2018, followed “Queen B” Ali and her friends, “entering the next chapter of their lives while chasing dreams of success, fame and romance in Nashville.”

If it sounds like a country version of The Hills, it is: Adam DiVello was the executive producer behind Music City, too. In fact, the CMT series was the last show he made before creating a little show called Selling Sunset which, in turn, spawned the spin-off Selling The OC.

Ali Harper’s Family

During her introduction to the Selling The OC squad, Ali described her family back in Nashville as the “Kardashians of the South.” And just like the famous family, Ali seems to be super close with her mom, Sharon, who runs a jewelry design business.

Sharon and Ed, Ali’s dad, recently paid their daughter a visit in her new home of Laguna Beach — so despite Ali not being in Nashville anymore, it seems the family is tight-knit as ever.

Ali Harper’s Boyfriend

Ali has been in a relationship with Lucas England for two years.

As Ali revealed in a 2022 Instagram post, she and Lucas were actually neighbors before getting into a relationship. “Thanks for asking me on a date last summer,” she wrote, “even though you said it was the weirdest first date you’ve ever had lol…”

Ali Harper’s Instagram

In addition to featuring plenty of photos with her loved ones, Ali’s Instagram (@alexandra__harper) follows as she explores her new city and shares behind-the-scenes snaps of Selling The OC.

She also has a host of cooking and baking videos.

If you scroll way down, you can see that Ali’s first post ever — announcing her internship at a local news station — might have predicted her future on TV.