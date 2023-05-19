After more than a year’s wait, Selling Sunset Season 6 finally dropped on Netflix May 19 — but if you already need another serving of real estate drama, you’re not alone. Fortunately, the seventh season was confirmed last summer. Of course, that probably isn’t too surprising given the show’s popularity: new seasons routinely spend weeks in the Netflix Top 10, and the franchise has spawned several equally buzzy spinoffs, Selling Tampa and Selling The OC.

So, when will Selling Sunset Season 7 premiere? And which agents will return? Here’s everything to know so far.

Selling Sunset Season 7 Cast

In addition to the Oppenheim brothers, Brett and Jason, Season 6 starred Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae El Moussa, Chelsea Lazkani, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Nicole Young, and Bre Tiesi. New cast members don’t always stick around on Selling Sunset, but Nicole is a Day 1 member of The Oppenheim Group, and Jason confirmed to Bustle that she would be back for another installment. “She was actually originally going to be on the show before she got cold feet,” Jason said. “So we have just convinced her to come on for Season 6 and 7.”

Behind-the-scenes snaps show Nicole and several co-stars filming for the next installment.

However, Heather Rae El Moussa reportedly has not been on set since the birth of her son, Tristan, on Jan 31. Before her baby arrived, Heather revealed her “most likely” last day of filming the series before going on maternity leave. “We’re filming at my house and I get to show you guys [an] inside peek of my nursery and you get to see Tarek on it,” she said in a Jan. 14 Instagram Stories video, according to Us Weekly. “This is going to be in Season 7, I can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

But weeks later in March, the agent told E! she had yet to hear back from the Selling Sunset crew about her return. “Season 7 is filming right now, but I’ve been off maternity leave and I’ve been excited to get back to work. And so far, I’ve not been called back,” she said, describing the situation as “a little frustrating.”

Selling Sunset Season 7 Filming & Potential Premiere Date

As of Bustle’s visit to the set this spring, Selling Sunset Season 7 was still filming. The past two seasons have wrapped production in December in time for spring premieres — so if filming wraps soon, you can likely expect a Selling Sunset Season 7 release date by the end of this year.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot details as more information on Selling Sunset Season 7 becomes available.