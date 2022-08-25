Every good reality show needs a resident lovable jerk, and on Netflix’s Selling The OC, Gio Helou is most definitely That Guy. Gio has the swagger of Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, the possibly misplaced ego of Southern Charm’s Shep Rose, and if we’re talking about TV real estate personalities, throw Million Dollar Listing’s Josh Flagg and either Altman brother into that mix, and you can get a pretty good idea of the role Gio plays in the Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office.

That being said, Gio is his own man. In the Selling The OC Season 1 trailer, he says, “I really just wanna show everyone that this is the level I play in and to not f*ck with me.” Well, alrighty then!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Selling The OC agent, so you can see for yourself whether he’s just talking game or not.

Gio’s Instagram

To see more of Gio’s impeccable style, his wife, his mom, and his aspirational lifestyle in general, you can follow him on Instagram, where he posts almost daily.

Gio’s Real Estate Experience

Before becoming a licensed real estate agent, Gio’s Oppenheim Group bio says he worked in residential development. Being born and raised in Orange County and knowing the Newport Beach market like the back of his hand led the O Group to recruit him as one of the first agents to join the new office. His bio says, “Gio is a force in the OC luxury real estate world and brings local expertise and an unmatched reputation to the team. Specializing in high-end properties in prestigious beachfront enclaves, Gio exclusively sells the best of the Newport Beach lifestyle — and lives it too.”

Given that he’s seen cruising around Newport Beach in his flashy Porsche and seemingly endless collection of motorcycles, touring some of the most expensive listings, and closing some of the biggest deals at the new office, Gio really does seem to walk the talk.

Gio’s Wife

Gio’s wife Tiffany has a small presence on Selling The OC Season 1, though she does find herself at odds with Gio’s O Group colleague, Alex Hall. On Instagram, she posts photos of her and her husband often, documenting their travels and celebrating their August 2020 wedding any chance she can get. They don’t have any children but given Gio’s fast-paced role as a real estate agent and her job as a public relations and marketing specialist — as of 2021, she was doing in-house PR for the paint company, Behr — they have more than enough time to grow their family if they want one.

Gio’s Mom

Gio made joining the Selling The OC cast a family affair. Along with his wife, Gio’s mom, Lisa, makes multiple appearances on the show. Lisa currently also works at The Oppenheim Group, but she’s been a licensed real estate agent since 1976. Her office bio also states that she’s married to Carl Helou, a residential builder, which explains a lot of Gio’s real estate experience. “Priding herself on her old-school approach and tactics, Lisa brings an invaluable and proven skill-set to her clients, in addition to her emphasis on integrity and character,” it reads. Although she appears sporadically throughout Selling The OC Season 1, given her experience and Gio’s personality, there’s a very likely possibility that she could take on a larger role in any forthcoming seasons, once and if they’re ever announced.