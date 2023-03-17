Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About Alison Hammond's Bake Off Gig

Comedian Matt Lucas relinquished his Great British Bake Off hosting duties in December 2022, after three seasons in the UK’s most famous gazebo. Fans have been pondering the former host’s replacement ever since and, on March 17, it was finally announced that none other than national treasure Alison Hammond will be joining the Channel 4 series as co-host alongside Noel Fielding. “It’s official! It’s happening. The Great British Bake Off. Let’s have it — the cake that is. So excited,” Hammond wrote on Twitter confirming her new gig, alongside a short clip displaying icing figurines of herself, Fielding, and head judges, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

In another statement, Hammond added: “Finally I can talk about it. I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Great British Bake Off and can’t wait to meet this year’s bakers. It’s a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can’t wait to get started.” Meanwhile, Channel 4’s chief content officer, Ian Katz, said the broadcaster is “thrilled” to have Hammond on board. “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny, and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off,” Katz added.

Among those offering their congratulations on social media is former Bake Off host Lucas, who gushed: “You were born to do it. You will be brilliant.” Fans of the annual baking bonanza were also quick to comment on Bake Off’s latest addition — and Twitter very much approves of the new co-host.

“I cannot stop thinking about Alison Hammond hosting Bake Off. This is like the second best television news of the decade,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “She’s the new host of Bake Off just weeks after doing the BAFTAs? I have never met the woman and I feel like a proud parent. This is Alison Hammond's world and we're all just living in it,” another user commented.

Meanwhile, others fondly recalled Hammond’s previous stint on Celebrity Bake Off, writing: “She thought her oven doors went missing. Absolute icon.”

Find some of the best memes and tweets reacting to Hammond’s delicious Celebrity Bake Off announcement, below.