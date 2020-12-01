A Definitive List Of Alison Hammond's Funniest TV Moments

Alison Hammond is an interviewer extraordinaire, reigning queen of the huns, and an out-and-out national treasure. Forever falling off of stuff, saying things she shouldn’t, and making even the most serious of guests fall about laughing, the presenter and TV personality just brings so much joy. And it looks like her hold on the UK (and beyond) hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Yesterday (Nov. 30), it was announced that Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary would be taking on new roles at This Morning, hosting the all-important Friday programme. Alison and Dermot had previously worked together on the ITV flagship show over the summer and it seems producers (and audiences) were seriously impressed. Alison and Dermot will be taking over from former Friday morning hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes (who are staying on to cover the holiday slots). Starting from January 8, we'll be seeing a lot more of the former Big Brother star and, tbh, her humour and infectious giggle is exactly what we could all use right now.

With news of her new gig, we thought it was a good time to look back on the highlights from Alison's time on TV. Whether you see her best moments through @loveofhuns or live on air, it's no doubt that Alison has made you laugh over the years. Keep scrolling for our favourites.

1 The Weather Map What better way to begin a list of Alison Hammond's best bits than with *that* weather map incident? Probably her best blunder to date, Alison was presenting the weather from a floating miniature version of the UK when she accidentally pushed an extra into the River Mersey. Try to watch this without laughing. We dare you.

2 Playing Connect 4 With Beyoncé One from the archive. While most of us can only dream of being in the presence of Beyoncé, Alison took things one step further during this interview back in 2009. Having heard the Formation singer was an amazing player, Alison turned up to with a set of Connect 4 in tow. Queue a fierce game between two of the most legendary women in show biz.

3 *That* Ryan Gosling & Harrison Ford Interview This interview never gets old, no matter how many times you watch it (and we're speaking from experience). It begins by Alison giving us all a lesson in what radical honesty looks like when she tells Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford she’s never seen Blade Runner during a press junket about Blade Runner. From there, things descend into chaos as the three drink whiskey and start ribbing each other about their outfit choices. At one point, Ryan actually asks "Is this an interview?"

4 "Why Hello Jill" In this iconic This Morning segment, chef Ainsley Harriott and Alison scare the life out of Jill who doesn’t know whether to laugh or cry at the prospect of having an entire ITV camera crew in her front room. Alison, ever the professional, holds the whole thing together from beginning to end, trying to cheer Jill up with news of all sorts of prizes. Sadly, Jill is having absolutely none of it.

5 Marrying (& Then Divorcing) Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Never one to give up on a good joke, Alison saw this one through from beginning to end – literally. It began by her pulling a ring from her cleavage, but it all ended in heartache. We are of course talking about Alison's whirlwind (and 100% legally binding, we assume) marriage to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

6 A Date With Wolverine Only Alison could turn an interview with Hugh Jackman into a date. And yet... They chat about his film Logan over champagne and chocolates, which they hand-feed each other. Merciless flirting at its very finest.

7 Her Strictly Wardrobe Malfunction Alison's Strictly wardrobe malfunction (when her sleeve momentarily obstructed Aljaž's view) was funny, but her reaction was even better. At the end of her American Smooth, Alison burst into laughter and soon had the rest of us in stitches too.

8 Meeting Meghan Markle (Kind Of) Alison spends six whole minutes trying to get the attention of Meghan Markle while the Duchess works the red carpet. Despite some promising glances, Alison is unable to get a word in with the royal. However, just when all hope is lost, Alison goes in for the kill: "CONGRATULATIONS FROM THIS MORNING!" To which she receives a "Thank you so much." Queue rapturous applause and much high fiving.

9 The Leprechaun Whisperer Alison Hammond and a Leprechaun Whisperer. Need we say more? Just go watch.

10 Giving & Receiving With Bublé Alison’s second meeting with Bublé is an absolute belter. Not only does she swap love notes with the Canadian crooner, they also sneak a kiss under the mistletoe *and* end in a duet, donning matching Christmas jumpers emblazoned with their faces. Wistful AF.

11 Rapping With Will Smith (Three Times & Counting) Not only has Alison met superstar Will Smith three times, she also treated him to an original rap at each meeting. All we can say is watch out Cardi because Alison is coming for your crown.

12 The Roller Coaster Throughout her years on TV, we've seen Alison aboard a great number of moving vessels (be it lifeboats, old fashion cars, or white water rafts), but none produced more funny moments than this rollercoaster at Toy Story Land. "I didn't think it was going to be this bad! I thought it was a child's roller coaster!"

Contributions from Niellah Arboine.