Alix Earle Actually Loved Recording This Relationship Milestone

Alix Earle was open with her TikTok followers about everything — except her relationship with NFL player Braxton Berrios. However, that’s changing very quickly.

In a new interview with NYLON, the influencer revealed that she recorded the moment when she and Barrios became official after months of dating without exclusivity — and loved how it went.

“We recorded the moment when we officially said it or asked or whatever,” she said. “It was pretty funny that we got everything on camera. [The relationship] feels good, and it feels right for right now, so just having fun with it. We’ll see where it goes.”

Earle and Berrios hinted that they were now a couple when they documented a romantic trip to the Bahamas for TikTok. She opened up about balancing work and romance on vacation, calling Berrios “super supportive” of her social media demands.

“I know this world can be very different in terms of what I’m doing for work and it does take patience at times, but he gets it and he supports it,” she said. “He always gives me time. I’m on my phone editing stuff, and he’s like, ‘I know you’re doing that right now. Take your time. You’re working.’”

Earle & Barrios’ Relationship

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle in 2023. David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Earle and Berrios sparked relationship rumors in May 2023, when the two were spotted together for the first time at a Miami restaurant.

However, her followers caught that she had started dating someone new a couple of months prior, when Earle told fans in a “Get Ready With Me” video that she was making sushi with “someone I met the other night,” keeping their identity a secret.

The couple were seen together several times over the summer, but she denied that they were dating in TikTok comments. Even when they attended the 2023 ESPY Awards together, she maintained that they “weren’t exclusive.”

Alix Earle in 2023. Megan Briggs/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Finally, in November, Earle affirmed that Berrios was her boyfriend at Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” live show in Chicago.

“NFL Man”

Now that the two are officially an item, Earle is becoming more unguarded with their relationship, even having him on an episode of her podcast Hot Mess, where he is known simply as “NFL Man.”

“I’ve definitely been sharing more [about our relationship] with the podcast just because I’m talking in longer-form content,” she said. “I’m still learning what those boundaries are going to be for me, so I’m still testing the waters with that so far, but I always say I’m pretty much an open book. What you see is online, and it’s what you’re going to get.”