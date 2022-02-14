The Best Theories About All Of Us Are Dead Season 2

Netflix’s All of Us Are Dead literally ends on a cliffhanger — well, almost, if you sub in a building instead of an actual cliff. In the final moments of the South Korean zombie drama’s first season, the surviving students peer over the edge of their school, where they see something that leaves them in shock. We as the audience aren’t let in on the secret of what’s lurking below, but viewers have come up with plenty of theories about that and what else might be in store for Season 2. (The series has not yet been officially renewed). Here are the best four Season 2 theories so far.

Cheong-san Is Still Alive

Cheong-san initially fought alongside the core group to stave off the zombies overtaking their school. But unfortunately, he succumbed to the bite of another character, Gwi-nam. However, we never actually saw what happened to Cheong-san: We only know that he sacrificed himself to save his friends, and that when On-jo returned to the site of his death, the only part of him remaining was his name tag. As the rule goes in television, if you don’t see a body, the character most likely isn’t really dead — though in order for this theory to be right, Cheong-san still would have had to survive the explosions the government set off to stop the zombie infestation.

Nam-ra Is Still Alive

Like Cheong-san, Nam-ra was bitten by a zombie. However, she never fully turned. She became what’s known as a halfbie — half-zombie, half-human. These creatures retain some semblance of humanity, but also heightened physical ability. “Each person’s immune system as the reaction varies depending on the situation, I thought that there might be a sudden situation in which the zombie virus is not 100% infected,” All of Us Are Dead director Lee Jae-gyu told the Korean site SpotTV news of halfbies. “It can be collectively referred to as a semi-infected person. It is not in a state of not having a disease because of the presence of very strong antibodies.” he continued, while also referring to these kinds of infected people as “immortals.”

The last time we see Nam-ra in Season 1, it’s as she’s leaping from the top of the school building instead of going with her former friends to safety. But she’s probably OK: Lee also referred to halfbies as “immortals.”

The Government Is Weaponizing The Virus

Near the end of the Season 1, we see government officials raid the home of the scientist who started the zombie outbreak. His initial plan was to chemically enhance the bravery of his meek son, but the attempt obviously backfired. The agents initially go to his home intending to steal his research, but when they arrive, they find his wife and son — both of whom have been zombified. When the government agents return to their bunker, they bring the scientist’s wife and son with them, and it’s also revealed that they’re currently holding a zombified soldier and a halfbie student. Does this mean they’re doing more testing about the biology of the virus to find a cure, or that they’re using the science for something more sinister?

Season 2 Will Explore The Zombies’ Survival

This is less of a theory and more of a confirmation. In an interview with the Korean Herald, Lee explained that Season 2 of All of Us Are Dead — if greenlit — will explore more of the zombies’ perspecgive. “If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies,” he said, adding that he does indeed hope to create a second season. Your move, Netflix.