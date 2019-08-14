All The New Movies & TV Shows On Amazon Prime This Month

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you know that in addition to getting free two-day shipping on your monthly supply of toilet paper (provided that you're still able to find any), you can also stream plenty of movies and TV shows for free as part of your subscription. And there are so many added each month. In July 2020, the new movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime include one Amazon original comedy special, an original movie, two new seasons of original series, a complete series from another network, a ton of classic movies from decades past, and a handful of more recent films.

One of those most exciting new additions is season two of the Amazon Original series Hanna. The action thriller series follows its titular teenage female protagonist, who was born a genetic super soldier and has been on the run from those who wish to exploit or destroy her ever since. It's an exciting and action-packed series, and with a third season already confirmed, now's the perfect time to dig in and catch up with the latest episodes.

Read on to find out a little more about some of the best movies and shows hitting Amazon in July, and to see their exact release dates. There's also a full list of everything that will be available this month at the end.

Big Fish This Tim Burton movie from 2003 is charming with a capital C. Coming off like a cross between Forrest Gump and Burton's own Alice in Wonderland, the fantasy film recounts a tall tale-loving man's memories of his epic life, which include a giant, a witch, and a werewolf, among other kooky characters. Streaming July 1

Hitch One of Will Smith's most beloved movies has to be this 2005 rom-com about a suave matchmaker (Smith) who falls head over heels himself for the journalist that's out to expose him (Eva Mendes). The story may sound all kinds of formulaic, but it's anchored by great performances, some legitimately good jokes, and a whole lot of heart. Streaming July 1

Megamind If you like your animated movies to feature the voices of some of the best comedic talents of all time, then this under-the-radar 2010 film is for you. Will Ferrell stars as the titular supervillain who finds himself at a loss after finally defeating his archnemesis, Metro Man (Brad Pitt). Fellow comedy luminaries Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, and David Cross also star. Streaming July 1

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist This teen rom-com from 2008 is one of the most inventive examples to ever come out of the genre, and the chemistry between its stars Michael Cera and Kat Dennings certainly doesn't hurt in that department. The film follows the pair through one wild night filled with drunken shenanigans, flirty exchanges, and enough 2000s teen nostalgia to bring most Millennials to tears. Streaming July 1

Pineapple Express Between 2004 and 2008, it seemed Judd Apatow could do no wrong. After '04's Anchorman marked the debut of Apatow Productions, the producer quickly took over the comedy genre with hits like The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Knocked Up, Superbad, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, and this 2008 stoner comedy. The Seth Rogen/James Franco vehicle drew rave reviews for its blend of action and comedy, and it remains a unique time capsule of a great time in film comedy history. Streaming July 1

Hanna: Season 2 The second season of this Amazon Original series has arrived, and it really ups the stakes. The new batch of episodes introduces some new characters and an even more thrilling storyline to the mix, as it follows Hanna and fellow UTRAX subject Clara as they make their way to The Meadows, a sort of sinister Hogwarts for super-soldier teens. How fun! Streaming July 3

The Fosters: The Complete Series Let's face it, the world is a scary place right now. Chances are that you could use the comfort of a family drama that sports supportive, progressive themes. But where can one find such a show? Why, on Amazon Prime of course! This acclaimed Freeform series about a multi-racial, multi-parented, multi-sexually-oriented family is now streaming all five seasons, so prepare to relive all the feelgood drama all over again. Streaming July 6

Vivarium This acclaimed new release stars Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots as a young couple looking to buy their first home, but there's a lot more to it than that. The comedic thriller is actually a not-so-subtle satire about societal norms in America, as the pair end up literally trapped in a mystical suburban neighborhood and must raise a baby to adulthood if they hope to escape. Streaming July 11

Shakuntala Devi: The Human Computer This Amazon Original film tells the story of Shakuntala Devi, an Indian woman whose mental calculating abilities earned her the nickname The Human Computer. Her skills earned her international fame and a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, but there was a lot more to her impressive life than her uncanny math skills, as you'll find out in this biopic. Streaming July 15

The Weekend Sasheer Zamata may not have gotten much of a foothold during her four seasons as a cast member on Saturday Night Live, but she absolutely shines in this 2018 romantic comedy. Zamata plays a comedian (naturally) who ends up on a romantic weekend getaway with a new flame... along with her ex and his new girlfriend. Awkward. Streaming July 15

Radioactive This new release stars Oscar-nominee Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie, one of the most famous scientists in history. The film covers Curie's entire adult life and career, including her tragic marriage to fellow scientist Pierre Curie, her discovery of the elements Radium and Polonium, her two Nobel Prize wins, and her medical work in WWI. Suffice it to say, she had one impressive life. Streaming July 24