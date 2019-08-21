New Netflix September 2019 Movies & TV Shows Include Original Series & Fantasy Classics
Summer might not be over yet, but with many heading back to school, it might as well be fall. On the bright side, Netflix has given us all brand new content to enjoy as we procrastinate. And the lineup of new Netflix September 2019 movies and TV shows is almost enough to make the end of summer worth it — almost. As is expected, there will be no shortage of original content coming to Netflix in September. A few things to definitely put on your watchlist include the highly anticipated Season 2 of Elite, the Spanish teen drama that explores the tensions between the haves and the haves-not in one private high school, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie, a take on Zach Galifianakis' "talk show" Between Two Ferns.
September will also bring a few original series premieres. Unbelievable, Netflix's new drama about a teenage rape survivor who recants her allegation when no one believes her, is sure to be a riveting, if not heartbreaking, watch. And the Netflix series The Politician, Ryan Murphy's first for the platform, will offer a more lighthearted — if not outlandish — take on the teenage experience. Of course, there are plenty of non-Netflix original movies and TV shows coming to the site next month, including the incredibly moving and history-making docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.
Here's a closer look at the most exciting movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September.
'The Politician' — Coming Sept. 27
Ryan Murphy's first original series for Netflix, The Politician, is hitting Netflix in September, and it certainly looks like it's going to make a splash. The series, which stars Ben Platt as a wealthy, ambitious student desperate to be Student Body President, looks like Election meets Scream Queens, with all the campy drama you'd expect from Murphy.
'The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers' — Coming Sept. 1
Take a trip back to 2002 with Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Both the second and third films in Peter Jackson's legendary trilogy will be streaming on Netflix in September, but, let's face it, The Two Towers is the best one and, thus, the one fans will be most excited about seeing on the list.
'Hello, Privilege, It's Me, Chelsea' — Coming Sept. 13
Chelsea Handler is back with a new documentary special. In Hello, Privilege, It's Me, Chelsea, the comedian will take a look at white privilege, how it affects American culture, and, most importantly, the role it played in her own career in Hollywood. It's rare to see celebrities really engage with their privilege on such a massive platform, so fans should be ready for this special to spark a lot of conversation.
What's Coming
Sept. 1
- 300
- 68 Kill
- American Psycho (2000)
- Dante's Peak
- Elena
- For the Birds
- Igor
- Loo Loo Kids: Johnny & Friends Musical
- Adventures — Season 1
- Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — Season 6
- Moving Art — Season 3
- My Sister's Keeper
- Mystic River
- Olmo & The Seagull
- Open Season
- Rebel in the Rye
- Scream — Season 3
- Serial Killer with Piers Morgan — Season 1
- Spookley the Square Pumpkin
- Stripes
- Superbad
- The Lake House
- The Last Exorcism
- The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- The Saint
- The Taking of Pelham 123
- The Walking Dead — Season 9
- Uncle Naji in UAE
- You Don't Mess with the Zohan
Sept. 4
- The World We Make
Sept. 6
- Archibald's Next Big Thing
- Article 15
- Elite — Season 2
- Hip-Hop Evolution — Season 3
- Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father — Season 3
- The Spy
Sept. 9
- Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure
Sept. 10
- Bill Burr: Paper Tiger
- Eat Pray Love
- Evelyn
- Shameless — Season 9
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020
Sept. 12
- The I-Land
- The Mind, Explained
- Turbo
Sept. 13
- The Chef Show — Volume 2
- Head Count
- hello Privilege, It's Me, Chelsea
- I'm Sorry — Season 2
- Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato
- The Ranch — Part 7
- Tall Girl
- Unbelievable
Sept. 14
- We have Always Lived in the Castle
Sept. 15
- Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison
- Steal a Pencil for Me
- Surviving R. Kelly — Season 1
Sept. 17
- Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives
- The Last Kids on Earth
Sept. 18
- Come and Find Me
Sept. 19
- Océans
Sept. 20
- Between Two Ferns: The Movie
- Criminal
- Daddy Issues
- Disenchantment — Part 2
- Fastes Car — Season 2
- Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
- Las del hockey
Sept. 21
- Sarah's Key
Sept. 23
- Team Kaylie
Sept. 24
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse
- Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself
Sept. 25
- Abstract: The Art of Design — Season 2
- Birders
- El recluso
- Furie
- Glitch — Season 3
Sept. 26
- Explained — Season 2
- The Grandmaster
Sept. 27
- Bard of Blood
- Dragons: Rescue Riders
- El marginal — Season 3
- In The Shadow of the Moon
- Locked Up — Season 4
- The Politician
- Skylines
- Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury
- Vis a vis — Season 4
Sept. 30
- Gotham — Season 5
- Mo Gilligan: Momentum
What's Leaving
Sept. 1
- The Fast and the Furious
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- A Clockwork Orange
- Angels & Demons
- Baby Animals in the Wild — Season 1
- Batman Begins
- Battlefield Earth
- Californiacation — Seasons 1-7
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Emma
- Ghost Ship
- Gothika
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- Hercules
- High-Rise
- Magic Mike
- Meet Joe Black
- Miami Vice
- Monster House
- Mr. Mom
- Disney's Mulan
- Music and Lyrics
- Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist
- Revolutionary Road
- Stuart Little
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.
- Sydney White
- The Dark Knight
- The First Monday in May
- The Hangover
Sept. 4
- Kicking and Screaming
Sept. 6
- Honey 3
Sept. 9
- Leroy & Stitch
- Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch
Sept. 14
- Disney's Pocahontas
- Tulip Fever
Sept. 15
- Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries — Series 1-3
Sept. 16
- Super Genius — Season 1
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D
Sept. 20
- Carol
Sept. 23
- The Mysteries of Laura — Season 2
Sept. 24
- Portlandia — Seasons 1-5
Sept. 25
- Parenthood — Seasons 1-6
Sept. 26
- Bachelorette
- Night School
More to come...