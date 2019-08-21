Summer might not be over yet, but with many heading back to school, it might as well be fall. On the bright side, Netflix has given us all brand new content to enjoy as we procrastinate. And the lineup of new Netflix September 2019 movies and TV shows is almost enough to make the end of summer worth it — almost. As is expected, there will be no shortage of original content coming to Netflix in September. A few things to definitely put on your watchlist include the highly anticipated Season 2 of Elite, the Spanish teen drama that explores the tensions between the haves and the haves-not in one private high school, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie, a take on Zach Galifianakis' "talk show" Between Two Ferns.

September will also bring a few original series premieres. Unbelievable, Netflix's new drama about a teenage rape survivor who recants her allegation when no one believes her, is sure to be a riveting, if not heartbreaking, watch. And the Netflix series The Politician, Ryan Murphy's first for the platform, will offer a more lighthearted — if not outlandish — take on the teenage experience. Of course, there are plenty of non-Netflix original movies and TV shows coming to the site next month, including the incredibly moving and history-making docuseries Surviving R. Kelly.

Here's a closer look at the most exciting movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in September.

'The Politician' — Coming Sept. 27 Netflix Ryan Murphy's first original series for Netflix, The Politician, is hitting Netflix in September, and it certainly looks like it's going to make a splash. The series, which stars Ben Platt as a wealthy, ambitious student desperate to be Student Body President, looks like Election meets Scream Queens, with all the campy drama you'd expect from Murphy.

'The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers' — Coming Sept. 1 New Line Cinema Take a trip back to 2002 with Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers. Both the second and third films in Peter Jackson's legendary trilogy will be streaming on Netflix in September, but, let's face it, The Two Towers is the best one and, thus, the one fans will be most excited about seeing on the list.

'Hello, Privilege, It's Me, Chelsea' — Coming Sept. 13 Netflix Chelsea Handler is back with a new documentary special. In Hello, Privilege, It's Me, Chelsea, the comedian will take a look at white privilege, how it affects American culture, and, most importantly, the role it played in her own career in Hollywood. It's rare to see celebrities really engage with their privilege on such a massive platform, so fans should be ready for this special to spark a lot of conversation.

What's Coming Sept. 1 300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante's Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johnny & Friends Musical

Adventures — Season 1

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. — Season 6

Moving Art — Season 3

My Sister's Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & The Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream — Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan — Season 1

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead — Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don't Mess with the Zohan

Sept. 4 The World We Make

Sept. 6 Archibald's Next Big Thing

Article 15

Elite — Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution — Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father — Season 3

The Spy

Sept. 9 Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Sept. 10 Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless — Season 9

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020

Sept. 12 The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

Sept. 13 The Chef Show — Volume 2

Head Count

hello Privilege, It's Me, Chelsea

I'm Sorry — Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch — Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

Sept. 14 We have Always Lived in the Castle

Sept. 15 Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly — Season 1

Sept. 17 Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

Sept. 18 Come and Find Me

Sept. 19 Océans

Sept. 20 Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment — Part 2

Fastes Car — Season 2

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Sept. 21 Sarah's Key

Sept. 23 Team Kaylie

Sept. 24 American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Sept. 25 Abstract: The Art of Design — Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch — Season 3

Sept. 26 Explained — Season 2

The Grandmaster

Sept. 27 Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal — Season 3

In The Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up — Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis — Season 4

Sept. 30 Gotham — Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

What's Leaving Sept. 1 The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

A Clockwork Orange

Angels & Demons

Baby Animals in the Wild — Season 1

Batman Begins

Battlefield Earth

Californiacation — Seasons 1-7

Eight Legged Freaks

Emma

Ghost Ship

Gothika

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hercules

High-Rise

Magic Mike

Meet Joe Black

Miami Vice

Monster House

Mr. Mom

Disney's Mulan

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist

Revolutionary Road

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet St.

Sydney White

The Dark Knight

The First Monday in May

The Hangover

Sept. 4 Kicking and Screaming

Sept. 6 Honey 3

Sept. 9 Leroy & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has A Glitch

Sept. 14 Disney's Pocahontas

Tulip Fever

Sept. 15 Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries — Series 1-3

Sept. 16 Super Genius — Season 1

Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D

Sept. 20 Carol

Sept. 23 The Mysteries of Laura — Season 2

Sept. 24 Portlandia — Seasons 1-5

Sept. 25 Parenthood — Seasons 1-6

Sept. 26 Bachelorette

Night School