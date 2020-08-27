For Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), music is life. Literally. In Bill & Ted Face the Music (opening August 28), the duo are tasked with a seemingly impossible mission. They must time travel both to the past as well as into the future to seek musical inspiration from different historical figures. So naturally the songs in Bill & Ted Face the Music are by some pretty influential artists.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music, the Wyld Stallyns learn that the future utopian society their musical talents helped build is in jeopardy. The world is more divided than ever, despite the fact that Bill and Ted are still playing in a band together, now 25 years after their once-in-a-lifetime show that was meant to change the course of history. So, drawn back to the future, they're instructed by the leaders of the utopia to to start playing better music in order to save the world.

But not without a little help from their friends. Just take Weezer's contribution to the soundtrack, "Beginning of the End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)." Weezer also created a music video to go along with the track, which includes clips from the movie and even an appearance from the Stallyns. Set up like an audition, the Wyld Stallyns congratulate the band, declaring them the opening band for their upcoming performance. It's a playful bit, one that closes a loop from Reeves and Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo's real life as Weezer's very first gig was in March 1992, closing for Reeves' band Dogstar, according to Rolling Stone.

While none of the bands featured in the first two films are making a return, there are two heavy-hitting heavy metal bands making an appearance worth highlighting: Lamb of God and Mastodon. Per Revolver, Mastodon's song was created specifically for the film. Guitarist Bill Kelliher told the outlet, "We got asked, like a couple months ago, to be a part of the new Bill & Ted movie, to put a song in there. So we wrote a song to be in that movie, which we're kinda of wrapping up now. It's pretty fun."

Here's the entire track listing for the BIll & Ted Face the Music soundtrack, in all its musical glory.