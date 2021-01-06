Amazon's latest romantic drama Sylvie's Love follows Sylvie Parker (Tessa Thompson), a young woman in 1950's Harlem, who meets a saxophonist named Robert Halloway (Nnamdi Asomugha) in her father's record store. The two pursue each other romantically, but the relationship gets complicated as Halloway tries to make a mark on the music industry and Parker remains in New York to work in television. It's a charming love story with music at its core, and the film features a slew of beloved classic doo-wop and jazz songs from musicians including Sam Cooke, Nancy Wilson, and many more.

The official soundtrack for Sylvie's Love, released through Lakeshore Records, is a collection of original music crafted by Fabrice Lecomte specifically for the film. It includes instrumental tracks that score significant moments in the story, like the main couple's first encounter and first kiss, as well as "Waltz For Debby," performed by jazz vocalist Samantha Sidley. Eva Longoria, who plays the character of Carmen in the film, sings "Quizás, Quizás, Quizás."

Lecomte detailed the process behind creating the film's soundtrack in a recent interview with Santa Barbara International Film Festival. “In order to make the movie as realistic as possible for the period, [screenwriter Eugene Ashe] wanted to have just tunes written in that style specifically from the point of view of the pianist," the composer revealed. "He wanted to have the tunes recorded the way they used to do at the time… in just two takes, they would have the final product. It didn't matter if there were some dirty notes. They were part of the moments, the impetus. We had a stellar group performing, and that's exactly what they did — that's why they sound so fresh."

In addition to the original music created for Sylvie's Love, the film itself utilizes many classic songs that were popular in the '50s and '60s, including a romantic anthem from The Contours, downtempo crooners from Sam Cooke, glittery jazz cuts from Doris Day, dreamy ballads from Nancy Wilson, and more. Amazon Music put together an official playlist of the film's featured tracks, and it's available to stream on the platform. To add each tune to your preferred streaming service, check out the full list of songs from Sylvie's Love below: