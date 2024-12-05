Amber Heard Is Expecting Her Second Child

Amber Heard is expanding her family. On Dec. 5, the actor announced that she was pregnant with her second child, as her representative confirmed to People. However, she didn’t reveal any more specifics, as her pregnancy is not that far along.

“It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage,” Heard’s spokesperson told People. “Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard became a mother in April 2021 when she welcomed her first child, a daughter named Oonagh Paige Heard. She waited another three months to announce the birth on Instagram, sharing a photo of her cuddling Oongah in her arms while resting in bed.

In her caption, Heard said she decided that she wanted a child four years prior, but solely “on [her] own terms” without the need for a partner. “I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she wrote. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Instagram / Amber Heard

Initially, Heard said she was hesitant to announce her baby’s arrival publicly but also realized that she’d rather announce it herself rather than through the press. “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this,” she wrote.

Since then, Heard has given fans occasional updates on Oonagh from their new home in Madrid, Spain, where the actor relocated following her high-profile trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp. In July 2021, she shared a sweet photo of her and Oonagh working at a desk. “I’m just the mom and the dad. She’s the boss,” she quipped.

Heard celebrated her daughter’s first birthday on Instagram in 2022, but has kept quiet about her life since then. “My little O is a year old today,” she said. “I still can’t believe you’re here. The greatest year.”