Spoilers ahead for Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, Episode 6. Filled with gratitude from their unexpected family Thanksgiving, Amelia and Link hooked up on Grey’s Anatomy, officially making their on-and-off relationship more complicated than ever. After Amelia complimented his parenting skills, Link leaned in for a passionate kiss, which his ex stopped just long enough to say, “Nothing has changed for me,” meaning marriage is still off the table. Despite multiple rejected proposals, Link paused momentarily before throwing caution to the wind and taking their makeout session to the next level.

Complicating matters? Apart from the obvious chemistry that’s had fans shipping Amelia and Kai, the next episode’s preview also shows Link admitting to Jo that he used to have a “huge crush” on her. “What are you talking about?” she asks in a playful tone. Though it’s no secret that the new roommates are longtime friends, the stunned look on Jo’s face — coupled with Link’s lingering smile — certainly seems to hint that romance could be in the cards for the pair.

After all, fan theories predicting a possible relationship went into overdrive when Link turned to Jo after Amelia (with whom he shares infant son Scout) rejected his Season 17 finale proposal. Since then, he moved in with his fellow Grey Sloan surgeon, and the duo has been adorably helping each other navigate single parenthood — all while giving off romantic vibes of their own.

Actor Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo, hinted to Bustle in October that the characters actually could end up together. “I was really best friends with my husband for many years before we actually ended up being together,” Luddington said of her husband Matthew Alan, who she married in 2019 after knowing each other for more than a decade. “I think that is a lot of people’s experience, where they fell in love with their best friend.”

As a fan of Jo and Link’s platonic friendship, however, Luddington added that she’s hoping that he and Amelia will “figure it out” and get back together. “I’m watching the episodes, and I’m like, ‘Please don’t propose again!’ I’m rooting for him to be cool,” she says of Link, who’s played by Chris Carmack.

For now, viewers will have some time to process all the potential new couplings — and the complications that come along with them — now that Grey’s has begun a three-week hiatus, and won’t return until Dec. 9.