Back in May, the unthinkable happened when it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall would be returning to the Sex and the City universe as Samantha Jones. The actor will make a cameo appearance in the currently airing And Just Like That Season 2, in the form of a phone conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw. Speaking in a recent interview, Cattrall has shed more light on her forthcoming cameo, revealing what secured her And Just Like That return.

During a June 28 appearance on The View, the Glamorous star shared: “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm, Let me get creative.’” Cattrall went on to say that she agreed to appear in the SATC spin-off on one condition: “Get Pat Field back.”

As fans might recall, Field is Cattrall’s former Sex and the City stylist who dressed the entire cast throughout the original series, and its two subsequent movies, but did not return for And Just Like That due to schedule conflicts. “I just thought that if I’m going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style,” she continued. “I gotta push it. And we did.”

Speaking with the Sunday Times in May, the actor also hinted at her negotiation process for appearing on the reboot, telling the outlet: “I think the greatest place to negotiate from, whatever the situation, is from strength and self-knowledge.”

During an interview with the Daily Mail earlier in June, co-star Parker described Cattrall’s hotly-anticipated return as “really fun,” despite the pair’s much-reported feud.

“We’ve been really thoughtful about the ways in which we’ve approached characters that hadn’t been around, the ways we have invited actors back,” she said. “It’s been really fun and exciting and certainly nostalgic, but I think more than that, it’s been a lot of joy.”