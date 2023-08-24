And just like that, And Just Like That... was renewed for a third season. Days before the Season 2 finale, featuring the long-awaited return of Kim Cattrall as her beloved character Samantha Jones, Max renewed the Sex and the City reboot for Season 3, meaning Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) still has many lives to live and shoes to buy (plus her new cat, named Shoe). The finale gave longtime SATC fans a bittersweet yet satisfying ending to the journeys of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), Charlotte (Kristin Davis), and their perpetually growing circle of family and friends, while leaving enough room to write new stories about them.

Spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 2 ahead. After the first year of grieving her late husband Big, Carrie reunited with her other “big love” Aidan (John Corbett) and picked up almost right where they left off. After a crisis involving his teenage son, he ends the season by asking Carrie to wait five years until he returns to New York so they can be together (yes, really). Carrie reluctantly agrees, and still moves into the Gramercy Park townhouse she hoped to live in with Aidan and his family, letting go of her iconic Upper East Side apartment.

With a third season now official, it’s time to speculate what’s ahead for Carrie and her crew. Here’s everything you need to know about And Just Like That... Season 3.

And Just Like That... Season 3 Cast

No castings have been confirmed for Season 3. But given their roles as the main stars and executive producers, it’s safe to say that Parker, Nixon, and Davis will all return as our favorite trio, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. As a result, it’s likely their families will stick around as well — especially since we need answers for what happened between Charlotte’s daughter Lily and Miranda’s son Brady.

What’s more unclear is the fates of AJLT’s new additions, including Seema (Sarita Choudhury), Nya (Karen Pittman), Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker), and the infamous Che (Sara Ramirez). All of their storylines seem to wrap up neatly in the season finale, but there’s also lots more potential for each of the characters, meaning almost anything could be in their futures.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Then, of course, there’s the Aidan of it all. It’s likely that Corbett will return in some form, but how much viewers will see of him is unknown. It all depends on the plot of next season, and how much the writers stick to Carrie and Aidan’s five-year promise.

And Just Like That... Season 3 Potential Premiere Date

There was about a year-and-a-half gap between the AJLT Season 1 premiere in December 2021 and its return in June 2023. If that remains the same, fans can expect Season 3 to premiere by the end of 2024. However, the ongoing actors’ and writers’ strikes will inevitably affect the production timeline, given how Season 3 episodes probably were not written before the strikes began.

Additionally, Parker will be taking her Broadway show with husband Matthew Broderick, Plaza Suite, to London’s West End from January to March 2024, meaning that Season 3 probably couldn’t start filming until spring at the earliest — assuming the strikes are over by then. While the end of 2024 is a safe bet, it’s far from a sure thing.

Will Kim Cattrall Come Back For Season 3?

Cattrall previously expressed zero interest in reprising her role of Samantha, declining to return for a planned third SATC film and essentially killing off the project. As a result, the actor wasn’t approached to return for the first season of AJLT., a decision she was totally fine with. “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough,” she told Variety in 2022. “I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

However, it was revealed in May that Cattrall would actually return for the Season 2 finale, after the chairman and CEO of HBO and Max Content called her personally to request Samantha’s return. According to the outlet, she filmed her without coming into contact with any cast members, including Parker, or showrunner Michael Patrick King, and was dressed by original Sex and the City costumer Patricia Field, which was one of the conditions for her return, as she told The View.

Cattrall insists this cameo will be the last fans see of her on AJLT. “That's as far as I’m going to go,” she told Today in June. That said, she refused to say a final farewell to Samantha, and the writers left the door open for a return appearance. “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha,” she admitted. “I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.” If she’s changed her mind once, she may do it again in the future.

This post will be updated as more details are announced.