And Just Like That Star Karen Pittman Is Leaving The Show After 2 Seasons

Another And Just Like That… newcomer is leaving Sex and the City’s original fab four behind. Karen Pittman made her debut as Dr. Nya Wallace when the sequel series premiered in December 2021, but she won’t be back for Season 3. A Max spokesperson told Deadline that she’s moving on due to “commitments to two other streamer series.”

A Full Schedule

When Pittman joined And Just Like That, she was already starring on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. She remains a regular on the series, plus she recently announced her casting in Netflix’s Forever. With those two projects in the works, she can’t return to AJTL.

“It has been a joy to have Karen Pittman play the smart and stunning Professor Nya Wallace on the first two seasons of And Just Like That…,” Max’s statement read. “As we have thoroughly enjoyed working with this dynamic actress, so too have others. Due to her commitments to two other streamer series, it has become apparent that filming three shows at once isn’t possible.”

The statement further explained that “scheduling conflicts will not allow us to continue with this character” in the upcoming season. “Karen and Nya will be missed, and her Max family and fans will all be cheering her on in her other endeavors,” it added.

Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Nya (Karen Pittman) in And Just Like That... Season 2 Sarah Shatz/Max

New Horizons

In her two-season AJTL run, Nya had to adjust to single life after splitting from her husband, Andre (LeRoy McClain). The Season 2 finale set her up for a new potential romance with a prominent chef, but it looks like fans won’t see that storyline play out, barring a future return. For now, Pittman is thrilled about her role in Forever.

“Over the moon to work [with] Lovie [Simone], Michael [Cooper Jr.], Wood [Harris] and the entire production in @netflix new series ‘Forever,’ written and produced by my longtime friend, the extraordinary [Mara Brock Akil],” she wrote on Instagram on March 7.

A reimagining of the 1975 Judy Blume novel of the same name, Netflix’s Forever series centers on two Black teens, Keisha (Simone) and Justin (Cooper Jr.), and their love story. Pittman is set to play Dawn, Justin’s strict but loving mom. Harris plays Dawn’s husband, Eric, the less intense of the two parents.

AJTL’s Future

Without Pittman, AJTL will be down another newcomer. Sara Ramirez, whose controversial character Che Diaz was also introduced in the spinoff, isn’t returning either, according to Variety. Sources told the outlet in February that Che’s storyline had run its course. The returning cast will reportedly reconvene to begin Season 3 filming soon. Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa Todd Wexley) told Entertainment Tonight they “go back to work in May” during a February interview.