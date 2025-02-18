Fans may still be waiting for And Just Like That... Season 3, but it’s not too early to start looking even further ahead. At least, Kristin Davis doesn’t think so. During a recent episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte? — named after her beloved Sex and the City character — Davis voiced her support for a spin-off focused on AJLT character Lisa Todd Wexley, played by Nicole Ari Parker.

While chatting with Davis in the Feb. 16 episode, guest Blakely Thornton said he’d like to watch a spin-off following Lisa Todd Wexley and Charlotte. “I just want you guys as crazy Spence moms, going and doing things.”

Davis teased that the besties do indeed go on a “little adventure” in the AJLT Season 3 premiere, and agreed that she wants more time with Parker’s stylish, accomplished character. “Personally, not that I’m ever wanting anyone to spin anything off from us — I always want to be there, right? — but LTW could actually just have her own spin-off. Because her whole family is so fascinating.”

Ahead of Season 2 in 2023, Parker opened up about LTW’s dynamic brood — including her dad, played by Billy Dee Williams — in a chat with Bustle.

Craig Blakenhorn/Max

“Usually in these kinds of shows, you get a husband or a girlfriend, or you get kids,” she said. “But to see extended family just adds to the dynamic of where these people really come from. Because a lot of people still don’t realize that there are extremely wealthy Black people in New York City, who live on Park Avenue. They’re not a fluke. They’re generations of hard work and money and city life. [They] are global, worldly, and dynamic. I just love that little detail.”

LTW’s Fashionable Future

While LTW may be a newcomer to the Sex and the City universe, she’s quickly become a compelling fixture of the revival series. From her work as a documentarian to her closet (!!!) and power-couple marriage, every bit you learn about her life makes you want even more.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

To that end, fans have been calling for an LTW spin-off since AJLT premiered — and Parker herself is up to the task, telling Scary Mommy last year that she’d do a spin-off if it were pitched to her.

AJLT writers, there’s your cue! Perhaps an LTW spin-off is just what the fandom needs to weather those long waits between seasons.