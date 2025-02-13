Spoilers for And Just Like That... Season 3 ahead. In July, Sarah Jessica Parker and the cast of And Just Like That... were seen filming a funeral scene for Season 3, causing a frenzied investigation into who may have died. Fans grew gravely concerned for Miranda’s beloved ex-husband Steve Brady, who wasn’t pictured on set and whose Season 3 return had not been confirmed.

Thankfully, Steve fans can now breathe a sigh of relief. In late January, actors Cynthia Nixon and David Eigenberg were spotted filming a dinner scene in Astoria, Queens, for AJLT, which slyly debunks the fan theory of Steve’s doom. While the extent of Eigenberg’s return won’t be known until Season 3 premieres, at least his character is still alive.

As Parker announced in front of Carrie Bradshaw’s first apartment on Instagram, production on Season 3 wrapped in October, meaning that Nixon and Eigenberg were likely doing reshoots, and Steve was a part of the show’s third installment.

Steve’s death also would not have made sense when you consider a casting notice for the funeral, which called for background actors to portray “a row of ex-girlfriends” that would be featured in the scene. As fans know, Steve isn’t exactly a womanizer, so he likely wouldn’t have had that whole row of mourners.

When Will AJLT Season 3 Premiere?

In a recent episode of Kristin Davis’ new podcast, Are You A Charlotte?, showrunner Michael Patrick King teased that fans can expect to watch And Just Like That... over the summer, calling it “the most beautiful season.”

“It’s coming out in the summer, it feels like the summer,” he said. “It feels like the darkness that we had deliberately, by design, put in Season 1 of And Just Like That has given way to the light and the emotions that people are needing or looking to right now.”