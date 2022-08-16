Before Blair Waldorf hit TV screens on Gossip Girl in 2007, Charlotte York was everyone’s favorite Uptown girl serving fabulously preppy ‘fits on Sex and the City, week after week in the late ‘90s and early aughts. To this day, her reputation as a preppy fashion icon remains pristine.

While Carrie was known for her somewhat quirky and flamboyant fashion choices, and Samantha for her more sultry ensembles, Charlotte tended to dress on the more conservative side, not unlike pal Miranda. Granted, she wasn’t really one to step out in an oversized pantsuit or overalls like the foursome’s resident lawyer. Instead, she was more reserved in the sense that that she was vehemently against the F-word being uttered in Vera Wang.

Charlotte’s style leaned more feminine and collegiate-inspired. (In case you forgot, York was said to be a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Smith College, which actually doesn't have sororities IRL). She also once told the girls she was a teen model for Ralph Lauren while growing up in New Haven, Connecticut. The waspy former art dealer favored timeless elegance, with a wardrobe full of iconic Burberry checks, Ralph Lauren sweaters, Chanel tweed, chic dresses, and plenty of heels.

She also loved a sophisticated all-white look, as well as a sultry black ‘fit, but she didn’t shy away from color, either. In fact, she often rocked hot pink pieces, from her go-to handbag to coats and heels, well before Barbiecore became a thing. Oh, and not for nothing, but she nailed the bucket hat trend way before it made its Gen Z comeback.

All that said, let’s frolic down memory lane and bask in some of Charlotte York’s best outfits.

1 Burberry Trench Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc It doesn’t really get more classic than a black button-up, dark boot-cut jeans, and a plaid Burberry trench coat.

2 Long Black Dress HBO MAX Here, Charlotte opted for a sleek black belted frock with a full skirt for a pedicure date with her pals. Simply fab.

3 Pink Ombre Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images What does Charlotte York’s airport style look like? A Barbie pink ombre dress, peep-toe slingbacks, and Burberry luggage, of course.

4 Logo Knit Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc Okay, I need this black-and-pink Ralph Lauren logo crewneck in my life, stat. Oh, and that fuchsia shoulder bag, too.

5 White Halter Top Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc Charlotte and Carrie have different takes on how to wear all white. A knit halter top and a knee-length skirt with a pleated trim and ribbon detail is the Charlotte way. Plus, that rainbow ruched handbag is everything.

6 Tweed Fedora HBO MAX This cornflower blue princess coat, tweed fedora, and hot pink purse (the same one she wore with that Ralph Lauren sweater) combination was certainly a moment in preppy street style history.

7 Pink Shearling Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc My fall and winter wardrobe will remain incomplete until I acquire this two-toned pink shearling jacket for myself. Chef’s kiss, Char.

8 Floral Dress HBO MAX In another colorful look, Charlotte chose a vibrant floral-printed, square-neck dress to attend a glamorous boat party with her first husband, Trey MacDougal.

9 Coral Corset HBO MAX Who could possibly forget the time she wore this coral corset top, trimmed with white ribbon and paired with a flouncy blue and green skirt? Not me.

10 Sheer Blouse & Bikini Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc Dressed in all white again, this time at a pool party, Charlotte paired a bucket hat featuring floral appliques with a semi-sheer button-up top and classic pants. I love the pop of color from her blue bikini.

11 Embellished Floral Dress HBO MAX More florals for Char, as per usual. Here, she selected a green and pink Oscar de la Renta number for a wedding in the Hamptons.

12 All Black Everything Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Now, this is precisely how you rock an elevated all-black ensemble for a fancy night on the town. Peep the buckle detail on the sleeve and those super strappy sandals.

13 Stylish Suiting Instagram/@everyoutfitonsatc In a slightly more androgynous fashion moment for Char, she wore a checkered vest over a crisp white shirt with a tie and trousers. Here, she swaps that signature pink bag for the same silhouette, but in a neutral tan hue.

14 Off-Duty Denim James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images For a park stroll with pal Anthony, our girl paired a gray coat over a black lace top with cuffed jeans and pointed heels. For a pop of color, she added her bright pink handbag — again.