Before Blair Waldorf hit TV screens on Gossip Girl in 2007, Charlotte York was everyone’s favorite Uptown girl serving fabulously preppy ‘fits on Sex and the City, week after week in the late ‘90s and early aughts. To this day, her reputation as a preppy fashion icon remains pristine.
While Carrie was known for her somewhat quirky and flamboyant fashion choices, and Samantha for her more sultry ensembles, Charlotte tended to dress on the more conservative side, not unlike pal Miranda. Granted, she wasn’t really one to step out in an oversized pantsuit or overalls like the foursome’s resident lawyer. Instead, she was more reserved in the sense that that she was vehemently against the F-word being uttered in Vera Wang.
Charlotte’s style leaned more feminine and collegiate-inspired. (In case you forgot, York was said to be a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma at Smith College, which actually doesn't have sororities IRL). She also once told the girls she was a teen model for Ralph Lauren while growing up in New Haven, Connecticut. The waspy former art dealer favored timeless elegance, with a wardrobe full of iconic Burberry checks, Ralph Lauren sweaters, Chanel tweed, chic dresses, and plenty of heels.
She also loved a sophisticated all-white look, as well as a sultry black ‘fit, but she didn’t shy away from color, either. In fact, she often rocked hot pink pieces, from her go-to handbag to coats and heels, well before Barbiecore became a thing. Oh, and not for nothing, but she nailed the bucket hat trend way before it made its Gen Z comeback.
All that said, let’s frolic down memory lane and bask in some of Charlotte York’s best outfits.