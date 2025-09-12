Kristin Davis Tears Up Discussing The End Of And Just Like That

This summer, the series finale of And Just Like That... left fans reeling — mainly because viewers didn’t know it was a wrap on the Sex and the City revival until well into its final season.

If you still haven’t fully processed the show’s sudden conclusion, you’re not alone. During a recent episode of her Sex and the City rewatch podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, Kristin Davis — the actor who played Charlotte on both series — expressed a similar sentiment.

A Tearful Goodbye

Davis began her Sept. 8 episode by warning listeners that she and her costar, Nicole Ari Parker, might cry — and right away, she seemed to tear up. “I was at camp with my kids last week in Oregon. And I did know that our announcement was coming. We had a little bit of notice. And we hadn’t all talked about it. And I was in Oregon and I thought, I need to call Nicole,” Davis recalled. “Because I feel like you’re my person.”

Davis wasn’t sure if Parker would want to continue with their scheduled podcast recording, worrying it might be “too soon” after the news broke. So she tried to give Parker a call. “I went to the car and I called her, but I couldn’t talk. I thought I was fine! And I couldn’t talk,” Davis said.

Davis wound up trying to leave a voicemail, but it either didn’t record or went to a different Nicole, because Parker — who played Lisa Todd Wexley on the revival series — didn’t get it. “I’m really glad, because it was literally like an ugly-cry sobbing situation,” Davis said. “Because, you know, the feelings aren’t really together yet.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

For her part, Parker said she got “very attached” to Davis and the show. “We were just getting started, you and I,” she said, adding that she feels both “grateful” and “sad” about And Just Like That taking its final bow.

Davis called Parker a “bright light,” before expressing her skepticism that the show is actually over. “As much as the show is ending, they say, I’m trying to believe them. I can’t. I don’t feel it in my gut, but this is what they tell me so I’m trying to get with it,” Davis said — before pointing out the silver lining that “we’re all still in each other’s lives.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Looking Ahead

Even before And Just Like That’s third and final season, Davis was envisioning different possibilities for the Sex and the City franchise’s future. During guest Blakely Thornton’s visit to the pod in February, he said he’d like to watch a spin-off of Charlotte and Lisa living their lives “as crazy Spence moms, going and doing things.”

Davis seemed to be into the idea, replying: “Personally, not that I’m ever wanting anyone to spin anything off from us — I always want to be there, right? — but LTW could actually just have her own spin-off. Because her whole family is so fascinating.”

While there don’t seem to be any spin-offs in the works yet, it’s clear that the And Just Like That ladies are still close off-screen.