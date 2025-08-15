It’s time to say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw. On Aug. 14, the series finale of And Just Like That premiered on HBO Max, marking the end of the Sex and the City reboot, and possibly the show’s overall universe. The final episode focused on a Thanksgiving that turned chaotic yet still provided a happy ending for Carrie and all of her beloved friends — without finishing their stories just yet.

In the finale’s last moments, Carrie comes to terms with being single and updates the epilogue in her first novel to reflect her newfound optimism. “The woman realized she was not alone — she was on her own,” she wrote. And just like that, Carrie’s story ended, with the original SATC theme music playing during the credits.

While Carrie embracing her single era was heartwarming to watch, the episode left a lot of questions unresolved, even if every character’s storyline was seemingly wrapped up for the time being.

Is Carrie Entering The Dating Scene?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

After getting over her final split from Aidan — plus the disappointment about her downstairs neighbor, Duncan, not returning to New York anytime soon — Carrie realized the advantages of living a single life. However, the finale doesn’t address whether she hopes to return to the dating scene at some point — a story that could easily fuel another season of AJLT.

Will Duncan Come Back?

Speaking of Duncan, he seemed awfully taken by Carrie — probably more than she was into him. After their writing sessions turned into a romantic dalliance, Duncan made it clear that he had to go back to London for a while. However, is he really going to forget their connection that easily?

Will Carrie Buy Duncan’s Apartment?

Carrie’s post-split existential crisis was sparked by Seema, who asked if she’d be interested in buying the downstairs apartment Duncan was renting. Grappling with her singledom in a large townhouse, Carrie didn’t like the idea of having more space or buying the place for resale value, as it insinuates she would move again. But now that she’s embraced single life, has her mindset shifted?

Is Brady Actually A Dad?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

After revealing he got a girl pregnant, Brady said his baby mama, Mia, didn’t want him involved in the child’s life. Naturally, Miranda and Steve weren’t happy, and promised each other that their grandchild would know them. She even invites Mia to Thanksgiving and wins her over. However, Brady and Mia are still rocky, so it’s unclear what relationship he’ll have with his future child.

Will Anthony Stay Engaged?

In the penultimate episode, Anthony’s boyfriend Giuseppe proposes (in a Bergdorf fitting room), and he says yes, then tells Carrie that he’s having second thoughts about marriage. After Anthony reveals his concerns, Giuseppe throws Carrie’s Thanksgiving pie in his face — and they both laugh. However, it’s unclear whether Anthony will actually stand at the altar or pull a Mr. Big.

Did Harry Fully Recover?

Earlier in the season, Charlotte’s husband Harry is diagnosed with prostate cancer, but makes it clear that it was caught early. He struggles with post-surgery effects during his recovery, and scores a big NSFW win in the finale, but it’s left unknown whether Harry is 100% in the clear.

Will Seema Ever Get Married?

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

After happily dating Carrie’s gardener, Adam, for months, he tells Seema that he has no plans to ever get married. This makes her reevaluate the romance, telling Carrie that marriage was one of her childhood dreams. Seema ends up visiting Adam’s family for Thanksgiving, which goes very well, but it’s unclear who will compromise to keep their relationship going.

How Does Carrie’s Book Sell?

Carrie finishes her first fictional novel in the finale, but the show doesn’t give any indication of how well the book does. That said, it’s New York Times best-selling author Carrie Bradshaw — it’ll probably be a huge success.

What Happened To Che & Nya?

Before Season 3, actors Sara Ramirez and Karen Pittman announced their departures from AJLT. But the absence of their characters, Che and Nya are never addressed during the season, leaving some viewers still wondering what they’re up to now.

Where Is Samantha?

HBO Max

While Kim Cattrall made a beloved cameo as her SATC character Samantha in the Season 2 finale, she didn’t return for Season 3, with Carrie only texting Samantha once to ask about Duncan. In fact, she’s not mentioned at all in the series finale, which just might be the season’s most shocking twist.