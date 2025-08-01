Spoilers for And Just Like That ahead. The Sex and the City girls might be getting their first grandchild. On the July 31 episode of And Just Like That.. Season 3, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon)’s son Brady (Niall Cunningham) drops a huge bombshell on her and ex-husband Steve (David Eigenberg): He got a girl pregnant.

After Miranda and Steve’s initial confusion, he explains that he recently ran into Mia (Ella Stiller), whom he had drunkenly hooked up with months prior, and she was showing so much that she couldn’t deny her pregnancy. However, Brady said she doesn’t want him involved in the baby’s life at all, which doesn’t sit right with Miranda.

Naturally, she immediately calls Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), who disagree on Miranda’s role in the situation. If Mia doesn’t want to interact with Brady, Carrie thinks that extends to Miranda as well. However, Charlotte says it’s more of a gray area. “And you know how much I love a gray area,” Miranda quips.

But Will Miranda Actually Be A Grandma?

With Charlotte’s support, Miranda tracks down Mia at her job and pretends to be a client. After Mia admits she was going to get an abortion until realizing the baby would be a “double Libra,” and refers to Brady as just a “f*ck buddy,” Miranda asks how she knows Brady is the father and reveals her true identity. Needless to say, it doesn’t go well.

“I hope because there’s a baby coming, we can have some kind of a connection, so our family can get to know this boy or girl,” Miranda tells her. But Mia isn’t concerned about giving her a straight answer. “Boy or girl? You’re so binary,” she retorts, before leaving the room.

In short, yes, Miranda will soon become a grandmother biologically. If her run-in with Mia was any indication, her grandchild won’t be in her life, which means she won’t be a grandma at heart. However, only the final two Season 3 episodes will tell if she’ll have an opportunity to form a relationship with the baby, which is completely up to Mia. So far, it’s not looking good.