Spoilers for AJLT Season 3 ahead. Sarah Jessica Parker might be going back home. On the July 24 episode of And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw finally breaks things off with Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), after realizing that he still had trust issues from her affair with Mr. Big (Chris Noth) nearly 25 years prior. And this time, their breakup feels permanent (at least for now).

Carrie and Aidan’s split had already been theorized by many fans, with one even predicting that she’d break the dining table that she thought represented their relationship. While that hasn’t happened yet, some fans now think Carrie might move on from Aidan in a different way — and even Andy Cohen, who guest-starred in this AJLT episode, believes in this theory.

Why Carrie May Move Back

During a recent episode of Cohen’s talk show, Watch What Happens Live, the host asked Parker why it was taking Carrie so long to furnish her new Gramercy Park townhouse. “I think she likes her old place better, as amazing as this is,” he told her. In response, Parker just smiled and kept quiet. “Oh my god, is she moving back to the old place?” he asked.

Parker replied with a cryptic “I don’t know, maybe,” before giving her own explanation for Carrie’s delay. “She’s being thoughtful about what will matter, and I think she bought it with an idea about it being populated with a lot more people,” she said. “That’s not the way she is, in real time, living, so it’s made her think differently about the way she wants to design it. And some things take time.”

Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

This may not be enough evidence to prove that Carrie will move back to her old digs, but at the very least, she’ll revisit her former stomping grounds this season. In October, Parker was spotted filming at the West Village stoop that serves as the exterior for Carrie’s UES apartment.

The AJLT Instagram account shared a photo of Parker outside the iconic staircase later that day, announcing that production on Season 3 had just wrapped. Sounds like convenient timing for Carrie to move back in the season finale.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As fans will recall from the Season 2 finale, Carrie sold her beloved apartment to further her relationship with Aidan, who struggled to step into her place due to the memories associated with her affair with Big. She intended to create a home for Aidan and his three children to visit, even during the five-year ultimatum that he imposed on her.

Carrie sold the apartment to her 20-something neighbor, Lysette, who was being evicted from her downstairs unit. And according to her friend and realtor, Seema (Sarita Choudhury), she gave Lysette an amazing deal. Given that they’re still friendly, it’s totally feasible for Carrie to buy it back at the same purchase price. It’s just a matter of how much she wants to move on from Aidan.