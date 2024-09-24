This New Footage Could Spell Trouble For Carrie & Aidan In AJLT

Another day, another issue between Carrie Bradshaw and Aidan Shaw. As seen in a viral TikTok clip, actors Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett were seen filming at a New York café for And Just Like That... Season 3, and things don’t look too rosy for the on-and-off couple.

The two filmed outside of West Village eatery Tartine and appeared to be engaged in a contentious conversation. While their entire talk can’t be heard, Parker (as Carrie) seemingly said, “I believed...” before emphasizing the word “nothing” twice. The scene ends with her storming off in anger — an action that speaks louder than words — just in time for the waiter to bring their drinks.

The video has set off a slew of theories that could explain what happened between Carrie and Aidan in the upcoming season — and what he did to make her leave like that.

What Will Aidan Do?

Most Reddit fans blame Aidan, especially since he seems to be shrugging off whatever Carrie says. However, they’ve come up with potential reasons that could have led to Carrie storming off.

One fan thinks Carrie may be ending the ultimatum that Aidan gave her in the Season 2 finale, asking, “Do we think this is Carrie finally calling Aidan out on the 5 year separation clownery and telling him where to go?” Another user in the comments section suspects that Aidan could have gotten back together with his ex-wife, Kathy.

One Reddit user devised several theories: Aidan may have hooked up with Kathy, reconciled with her for their children’s sake, or simply broke up with Carrie for good.

Fans also think Aidan could just be mad at Carrie for dating other people during their break, an option that many commenters also agree with. “Aidan has always been controlling and it makes the most sense that he'd flip out at her seeing other people,” a viewer wrote.

But Is It Real?

However, one Redditor also mentioned that the fight could have been staged for onlookers, given how AJLT has a history of filming fake scenes to throw fans off.

“We want the fans to enjoy the show,” star Kristin Davis said when asked about this on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2021. “I think that’s the important part.” Her co-star Cynthia Nixon added, “We don’t want them to read the Cliff Notes beforehand.”

Perhaps Parker and Corbett shot a fake fight scene to make people think Carrie and Aidan were on the rocks when they’re just fine. However, if something is going on, it’s a big win for Team Big.