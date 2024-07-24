Potential And Just Like That... Season 3 spoilers ahead. Sex and the City spin-off And Just Like That... kicked off with a big death, and in Season 3, things may go full-circle.

On July 22, many AJLT cast members were spotted filming in New Jersey, including Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), Kristin Davis (Charlotte York), and even John Corbett, who seems to be returning as Aidan Shaw (despite asking Carrie for a five-year break in the Season 2 finale).

As seen in a viral TikTok video, every actor was dressed in black, leading fans to speculate that they were filming a funeral scene. Naturally, this led to a crucial question: Who died?

Fans across X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit put their thinking caps on, and speculated that the victim might be none other than Miranda’s beloved ex-husband Steve Brady.

Will Steve Die On Season 3?

Most of the show’s cast was spotted on the Newark set. However, David Eisenberg was nowhere to be found, and fans got concerned, given how Steve isn’t the type to miss the funeral of someone within his larger friend group, even if he and Miranda are no longer together.

Mario Cantone, Evan Handler, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kristin Davis are seen on set of And Just Like That on July 22, 2024 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

“Where. The F*CK. Is Steve. EVERYONE IS IN THAT PICTURE BUT STEVE,” one Reddit user wrote. Other fans declared that they would protest Steve’s potential death. “If they killed Steve, I will riot at dawn,” one user said, with another adding, “If this is Steve’s funeral, I swear to god.” One fan even prematurely declared, “Justice for Steve Brady.”

The cast or crew haven’t commented on the theory. However, Eisenberg has not yet been spotted filming in recent months, and his Season 3 return is yet to be confirmed.

But If It’s Not Steve...

If there is a funeral on AJLT Season 3, there isn’t enough solid evidence to confirm that it would be for Steve. Therefore, some other Redditors have come up with some other possibilities of who may die this season (likely out of hope that it’s not Steve).

For example, a fan speculated that Bitsy von Muffling may be killed off this season after actor Julie Halston was spotted filming outside a cancer center with Davis just a week earlier.

Julie Halston and Kristin Davis are seen on set of And Just Like That on July 15, 2024 in New York City. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

One Reddit user doesn’t even think they filmed a funeral, saying, “it looks like a night at the theatre,” which would mean this entire theory is a false alarm. Viewers will eventually find out when AJLT Season 3 premieres in 2025.