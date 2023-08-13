An And Just Like That Fan Theory Predicts The Series’ Possible Season 3 Fate

When Max dropped its Leonardo da Vinci-themed And Just Like That... Season 2 poster in May, sleuthing fans quickly began decoding hidden messages. Posed in the the style of The Last Supper, the promo inspired everything from fashion-based foreshadowing to theories about what Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and co.’s seating placements in relation to their apostle counterparts might mean for their upcoming storylines. (Is a major betrayal afoot?!) Now that the network has revealed the two-part Season 2 finale’s title — also “The Last Supper” — Redditors fear it might take a miracle of biblical proportions for the so-called “new chapter of Sex and the City” to return for Season 3.

“The name of the episode ... makes me believe it’s ending,” one user wrote, while also highlighting some potential Season 3 storylines for Max to consider. (The network has yet to renew or cancel AJLT.) As another viewer pointed out, ending the series with Season 2 might explain Samantha’s finale cameo, which the cast has already revealed will show Kim Cattrall’s iconic character on a phone call with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie. Others mentioned recent plot points like John Corbett’s surprise return as Aidan in Episode 7, as well as the fact Carrie is selling her apartment.

Bringing negative reviews, plus the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, into the equation, a third person summed up, “Between Kim being back, Carrie selling the apartment, this title, the SAG strike and the hammering the series has got — it seems likely?” Their prediction for how AJLT will end: “Aidan and Carrie get married, and Samantha is arriving for the wedding.”

Courtesy of Max

That’s not exactly how Cattrall and Parker characterized Samantha’s return in the Aug. 24 AJLT episode, though. (The show already explained that Samantha lives in London and had a falling out with the original SATC friend group after Carrie dropped her professional publicity services.) In a June interview with TVLine, Parker teased that Samantha arrives at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life,” adding, “It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”

Though it remains to be seen whether or not anybody will be back for a potential AJLT Season 3, Cattrall has already said that she has no plans to step back into her character’s stilettos again. “This is as far as I’m going to go,” she insisted during a June Today show appearance. However, the door isn’t completely closed, as the actor added, “I don’t think I’ll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”

For now, fans are simply holding onto hope that Carrie’s crew will rise again.