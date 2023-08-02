This And Just Like That Reddit Theory Predicts The Reason For Samantha's Return

Fans famously criticized Carrie Bradshaw for not dialing 911 fast enough after Big’s heart attack, but that might not be the only emergency call she’s postponing on Max’s And Just Like That... She was finally able to process her grief through writing, but it’s safe to say Carrie’s book launch has been on life support. She essentially had to bribe Enid for a newsletter shout-out, and after her reluctant “Widow-Con” reading got off to a rocky start, it became clear that technology-averse Carrie is in the midst of a PR crisis. As one AJLT Reddit theory contends, that might just explain Samantha’s cameo in the Season 2 finale, which drops on Aug. 24.

“It’s almost like Carrie should just hire someone to help her achieve her goal.. someone with knowledge of the business.. someone with excellent PR skills… someone she can trust,” one Redditor wrote, adding, “Can you think of anyone?”

AJLT already addressed Samantha’s absence from the Sex and the City follow-up, explaining that Carrie essentially fired the PR pro, who now lives in London, due to the state of the book business. It resulted in Samantha falling out of the friend group. That was before Big died, and Carrie inherited his fortune, though. “Carrie is rich beyond her wildest dreams,” the Redditor added. “Carrie still wants her book to be successful. Carrie throws money at problems.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

In the same thread, another viewer offered an alternate take on what might rehab Carrie’s disastrous book rollout. “George Clooney will read the book and be so moved that he will want to make it into a movie and produce and Star in it, as Big of course,” the user wrote. “Jennifer Lawrence will beg to play Carrie. It’ll be a number one mega hit. This is how it works for Carrie in her life — minimal effort, maximum outcome.”

Either way, fans already know that Kim Cattrall’s return as the sex-positive PR maven involves a phone call between her and Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie. In June, Parker revealed to TVLine that Samantha’s comeback arrives at a “very opportune moment in a very specific story, in a sort of consequential event in Carrie’s life.” With John Corbett’s surprise return as Aidan in Episode 7, that could mean anything, but the actor further teased, “It’s just this really nice, quick little phone call that just feels so normal, and just is a perfect portrait of the longevity of that friendship, and what it means and the ease in which it exists.”

James Devaney/WireImage/Getty Images

Even if Samantha reclaims her role as Carrie’s publicist, don’t expect her to rejoin the original SATC crew in New York City for a potential AJLT Season 3, though. “This is as far as I'm going to go,” Cattrall insisted during a June Today show appearance, addressing the possibility of an expanded role in the future. There’s a slight chance the door could still be open, though, as the actor also said, “I don't think I'll ever say goodbye to Samantha. She’s like a lot of other characters that I’ve done over the years. I get very emotionally attached and protective of my characters. She gave me so much, and I’m so appreciative of her.”