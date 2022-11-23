We know how Cassian Andor’s story ends, but Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy always wanted to show us how he first became the rebel leader we see in the Star Wars film, Rogue One. “This first half of the show was in my mind called The Education of Cassian Andor. How do you take somebody from being a disillusioned, cynical, self-interested loser, to becoming committed to something and understanding what they’re committed to?” he explained to Variety.

“We knew what the final scene of the whole season would be,” Gilroy added. “It’s not like there’s an algorithm, but you know intuitively, well, he’s gonna have to go through quite an emotional, philosophical educational odyssey.”

Andor Season 1 wraps up on Nov. 23, but Gilroy has already confirmed there’s going to be an Andor Season 2 — which will also be the series’ last. “We are going to do another 12 episodes starting in November, and the organizing principle for shooting is that we do blocks of three,” he explained at Disney+’s virtual TCA press day in August 2022. Initially, they were going to film all five years of Cassian’s life leading up to Rogue One in separate seasons, but they felt that would’ve taken way too long.

Instead, they realized that they could just make four blocks of three episodes at a time, with each representing roughly another year closer. Season 1 covered just one year, while Season 2 will tackle the last four. “We really get to take the formative forging of Cassian Andor in the first 12 episodes, and then we get to take that organism that we’ve built up and run it through the next four years in a really exciting narrative fashion,” he said. He added that the final scene of Episode 24 will “walk the audience directly into the first scenes of Rogue One.”

Here’s everything else we know so far about Season 2.

Disney+

Andor Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

Gilroy told Collider that production for Season 2 would start the week of Nov. 21 and hopefully be wrapped up by August 2023. But Gilroy explained that after filming ends, they’re still going to have to do a lot of post-production, which could take a while. "The only place you can accelerate the processes is in post, and the only way you can accelerate in post is with money, and money is tight,” he explained. “So, I don't really know, there would have to be some serious motivation ... Rogue One proved, if you throw money at it, you can do post really, really fast. It's just very, very, very expensive."

He added that Season 1 took about three years from the first day of filming all the way to its debut, and “if past is predicate, and we do the same thing we did before, it'll be on the same schedule,” he said. “It will come out two years later."

That means we can expect Andor Season 2 to debut sometime around November 2024.

Andor Season 2 Cast

Naturally, Diego Luna is reprising his role as Cassian Andor for Season 2. It’s also likely we’ll see the return of Stellan Skarsgård's Luthen Rael, Forest Whitaker’s Saw Gerrera, Duncan Pow’s Melshi, and Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma, who also appears in Rogue One.

And you may finally see Cassian’s buddy from Rogue One, the reprogrammed imperial droid K-2SO. Alan Tudyk, who voices K-2SO, told Collider last year that he couldn’t make it into Season 1, but he’s definitely going to appear somewhere. "They're shooting [Season 1] right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there," Tudyk explained. "I'm in all these announcements for the show, and I had suggested at D23 when we announced in the show, that it be called K2 Fast K2 Furious: The Cassian Andor Series and, um, that's not happening, it's called Andor!"

We’ll update this post as more information about Andor Season 2 becomes available.