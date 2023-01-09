RuPaul’s Drag Race kicked off its landmark 15th season with celebrity guest judge Ariana Grande — or as she called herself, “mother.” This season’s crop of drag queens were utterly gagged by her arrival, but the “7 Rings” singer was most stunned by Anetra, the premiere’s talent show winner, who incorporated her tae kwon do training into her routine by chopping wood. Grande’s jaw dropped IRL, while stars like Kesha and Drag Race alumni delivered praise on social media.

After Anetra shared the video of her Drag Race debut on Instagram, Kesha commented on the post with, “Good GOD QUEEN SHE WAS HUNGRY N ATE IT ALLLLL UP BREAKFAST. AND. LUNCH.” Drag staples also chimed in as Detox commented, “Nah you SNAPPED,” Pabllo Vittar wrote, “u GOT it,” and Derrick Berry proclaimed, “So many LEVELS to your talent!” Even Maybelline (yes, the makeup brand) couldn’t help but gush, simply commenting, “ate.”

In addition, Grande liked the show’s Instagram post of Anetra’s routine and has been commenting on other posts to support the Season 15 contestants. She left two separate comments on the video of Sasha Colby’s routine, which apparently left her “sobbing.”

Instagram / Anetra

While Grande was impressed by all of the queens’ performances, Twitter was also gagged by the guest judge’s arrival. For her entrance into the Werk Room to meet the queens, Grande paid tribute to Drag Race Season 6 contestant Vivacious by wearing a cloak topped with her wig head named Ornacia, before unsealing her outfit to reveal her true identity. The queens weren’t the only ones who were living for the stunt, as evidenced by these tweets.

During the episode, Grande also reflected on her first Drag Race guest judge stint, which happened on Season 7 in 2014. “The last time I was here I had just come from shooting the ‘Bang Bang’ video the night before, and I was so drained,” she recalled. “It was just such an overwhelming time in my life and I felt like I wasn't really fully present for it. Remember to take care of yourself and be present, because it’s such an amazing moment and all of your lives are changing for good, forever.”