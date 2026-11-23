When Anna Camp signed on to star in Danny Robins’ thriller play 2:22: A Ghost Story at the Lucille Lortel Theatre, she didn’t expect to have ghost encounters of her own. “I had one onstage the other day,” she says. “I saw, no joke, a white orb of light facing upstage [moving] from stage right to stage left, all the way to stage right in front of my face. My brain started to rationalize: ‘Did something fall from the ceiling?’ And I became very alert.”

Camp became convinced it was the ghost of the theater’s namesake, actor-producer Lucille Lortel. (“We know the Lortel is haunted by Lucille herself,” she says. “And I’ve heard the lore and the tales about it.”) In 2:22’s next scene, there’s a fire onstage, and on this particular night the flames went off early while Camp had her back to it. “I think Lucille was warning me to stay alert so that I didn’t back myself into the fire. I told everybody backstage, ‘I think she was protecting me,’” she says. “And then Richard [Abel], our house manager, was like, ‘Oh, this is the time of year where she starts to show up — when it gets to be a little chillier.’”

It’s a fitting experience for 2:22. The show follows a young couple and new parents, Sam (Finn Jones) and Jenny (Jasmine Cephas Jones), the latter of whom hears odd noises coming from their daughter’s bedroom every night at 2:22 a.m. while Sam is away on business. Jenny begins to believe that their new home is haunted, and when Sam returns, she convinces him and their two friends to stay up until 2:22 to prove that the supernatural occurrences are indeed happening. Camp plays Lauren, a booze-loving psychotherapist and college friend of Sam’s who, like Sam, is initially skeptical of Jenny’s claims.

“She’s trapped between the rational and the irrational thoughts,” says Camp. “She’s going back and forth in this conflict that she’s playing throughout the play, being torn and then on top of it, and dousing herself in alcohol to not feel things.”

The suspense and jump scares that ensue make for a collective audience experience similar to seeing horror films in a movie theater — and Camp would know, having starred in Scream 7 along with other spooky or supernatural projects like True Blood and You. “It’s just really cool to hear the audience react,” says Camp. “It’s so much fun to be scared in a group of people because somehow you feel safer.”

Anna Camp had a ghost encounter of her own on the set of Broadway’s 2:22: A Ghost Story. Evan Zimmerman

On owning the stage:

My first Broadway play, I was really young. Mike Nichols directed it, and I was acting onstage with Morgan Freeman and Frances McDormand. I was like, “What am I doing here?” I would be talking to him, and he’d just casually be talking about being in Glory or Driving Miss Daisy. I would have so many butterflies. He would just keep talking and talking, and then it would be time for his cue and he would just walk out onstage casually and the place would erupt in applause — right? Because it’s Morgan Freeman.

On the roles she’s drawn to now:

I’m 44 now, and there’s so much stress and pressure on a woman to look young and be young and be an ingénue — “Don’t play a mother yet until you really have to” and all that stuff. And I’m like, “Well, those are the meatier roles.” I’ve grown a lot as an actor and as a woman. So much has changed in my life that I feel more comfortable with who I am. And it’s exciting to get to come onto a stage more fully realized as an adult, without all that self-consciousness and fear, and see how that translates to being in front of an audience eight shows a week. I feel really excited to get out there, so much more than I used to, when the nerves would sort of overtake the confidence. Now, I’m like, “Oh, I’m a woman.”

Camp plays Lauren, a booze-loving psychotherapist, who is skeptical of her friend Jenny’s belief that her new home is haunted. Evan Zimmerman

On stage door fans:

It’s really nice to be able to see that my work is affecting people in a positive way, because when you’re in Los Angeles, you don’t get that fan reaction, that one-on-one time. And sometimes you’re in this bubble of, like, “Is my work reaching people? Do people really respond to it?” It’s also been really cool to see fans of Pitch Perfect coming. A girl wanted me to write “Aca-excuse me” on her Playbill because it was going to be her tattoo. I go, “So wait, this is going to be your tattoo?” And she goes, “Yes, my first one.” And I went, “Oh, my God, the pressure — do you want it big or small?” And the parents behind her go, “Small.” I went over to the wall and was like, “Nobody talk to me for a second — this has to be perfect.” But she seemed really happy.

On her pre-show routines:

I like to get as grounded as possible and usually light a candle. There’s this brand Kai Rose, and I absolutely love them — it smells like roses and fills up the entire space. I’m not one of those actors who can just be in their dressing room and just go to the stage. There’s a certain stool that I have a lot of emotional moments on, so I like to go out and sit on the stool for a minute, look at the lights, and say hi to Lucille, because I feel like she’s looking out for me. And I go to her portrait sometimes and just say, “You’re beautiful, you know — thank you.”

And then we’re all backstage together. So we laugh and play music, and me and Jas riff and do our makeup together and talk about girl stuff. Jasmine and I love to play Enya — this show is scary, and your heart is racing. We’re fighting for things. We’re crying. We’re screaming a lot. So we love putting on Enya — we’re like, there’s our girl. We just vibe and chill and listen to Enya. It’s literally the best thing ever.

On her post-show cocktail hour:

I have a glass of rosé that’s waiting for me in the refrigerator, so that the minute I come off stage I can have a little sip of wine. I’m a rosé girl, and I have three bars in the West Village that I kind of rotate through: Little Owl, which is so great; Buvette, which makes an amazing dirty Tito’s martini — I was there just last night with Constance Wu, because she came to see the show, so we had a little martini moment; and then Jeffrey’s Grocery, where I do my oysters and orange wine. So when friends come, I pick one of those three spots, and we all just go and talk about the show. That’s the other beautiful thing about doing a play in New York — I’m seeing people I haven’t seen in years.

“I feel really excited to get out [on stage], so much more than I used to, when the nerves would sort of overtake the confidence,” Camp says. “Now, I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m a woman.’” Evan Zimmerman

On soaking up other NYC theater:

On my day off, I stay horizontal and in bed for as long as humanly possible, and then I go see a play. It’s great. I’ve been seeing lots of plays because I don’t live in New York anymore, so I’m craving theater. It’s so nice to be in the audience and have someone else perform for me, because I’m doing it every day.

I’ve seen Other Desert Cities, which is great. Downstate — blown away. So incredibly good. What a dangerous play. I’m going to see Inter Alia on my day off, and I really want to see Much Ado About Nothing, which just opened.

On manifesting a True Blood reboot:

Sarah Newlin, the character I played, is not dead. The last time we saw her, she’s hanging up in the basement of Fangtasia, and she’s curing all the vampires. At the very end, I was just begging the writers, like, “Please make me a vampire.” So I would love to play a vampire in it and obviously get the whole cast back. Come on, let’s get Alex Skarsgård back. Anna Paquin, I love her so much.

It still has such an amazing fan base. I’ve also noticed younger people, like some Gen Zers, watching it for the very first time, which has been really exciting. They’re coming up to me even at the stage door being like, “I just started watching True Blood. I love the show. Why is it gone?”