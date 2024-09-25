Anna Delvey certainly had a time on Dancing With the Stars. The convicted fraudster and fashion influencer was one of the first contestants to be eliminated from Season 33, alongside actor Tori Spelling, and her blunt responses about the experience are going viral.

After her elimination, host Julianne Hough asked Delvey what she would take away from this competition. She replied with a resounding “nothing.” Hough handled the moment like a pro, simply stating, “There you have it!” as Delvey’s dance partner, Ezra Sosa, attempted to hold back his laughter.

Later, Good Morning America asked Delvey about her favorite part of being on the show. “Getting eliminated,” she said. This time, Sosa playfully shrugged and stepped in. “That’s not the right answer, wait, ask that again,” he replied while pointing to himself. When asked again, she answered, “Ezra!”

Delvey quickly changed her tune and said she was “very sad” to leave the competition early before reverting to her blunt ways when GMA asked if the show gave her “the second chance” she was hoping for. “That was wasted? Yeah, for sure,” she said.

Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

She often seemed to display ambivalence about being on DWTS. When Entertainment Weekly asked her what winning the competition would mean, she just answered, “Nothing, really. I don’t know.”

Her Controversial Casting

Delvey’s casting drew controversy because of her 2019 fraud convictions, which nearly led to her deportation from the U.S. She is currently on house arrest in New York and had to get permission from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to travel to Los Angeles for DWTS. As a result, she had to keep wearing her ankle monitor and she went viral for bedazzling it for her routines.

Before her elimination, she and Sosa performed a cha-cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” complete with a dramatic ankle monitor reveal, and a quick-step to KT Tunstall’s “Suddenly I See” from The Devil Wears Prada soundtrack, as part of Oscars Week.

Although Delvey seemingly wanted to sashay away from the dance floor, Sosa had a more positive outlook on her experience, telling GMA that she “pushed herself a lot more than she would’ve expected” on the show.

“Granted, we were sent home a little bit earlier than expected,” he said. “I do think even tonight, seeing Anna open up in her dance, and seeing her smile, and seeing how elegant she was on the floor is a great way to kind of redeem herself, even if it was cut short.”