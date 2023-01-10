Anna Delvey Is Set To Rival Inventing Anna With Her Own Reality TV Series

In early 2022, Netflix’s Inventing Anna captivated viewers with the real-life story of Anna Delvey (aka Anna Sorokin), who managed to scam New York’s elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as a German heiress. After serving more than five years behind bars, Delvey was released from ICE custody in Oct. 2022, and transferred to a one-bedroom apartment in New York City’s East Village where she remains in 24-hour home confinement, and must refrain from using social media. However, Delvey is now reportedly developing a reality TV show in a bid to redeem her image and “tell her story.”

Speaking to Page Six, Delvey’s lawyer, Duncan Levin, claimed the planned reality TV project will centre on her “art and design” and showcase Delvey “as a person and as a talented artist.”

“We’re down the road on several really interesting opportunities and we are just looking for places where she’ll get a fair shake and where people are willing to give her this opportunity to speak for herself and tell her story,” Levin explained, adding that people seem to view Delvey as a “character” or “an actress.”

“She is really a lot more than the worst thing that she’s alleged to have ever done … She’s actually very pleasant and very funny and people think that they know her.” Levin continued, “But she’s hilarious and we often spend a lot of time laughing.”

Although Levin suggests a reality show might help Delvey navigate the “uphill battle” of dealing with the “collateral consequences” of her conviction, the project is currently in its “infancy stages of development” and is “not yet attached to a production company or network.”

As mentioned, the life of Delvey was previously depicted in the hit Netflix drama, Inventing Anna. As Page Six notes, Delvey sold the rights to her life story prior to the show’s release, earning a reported $320,000 (£282,669).