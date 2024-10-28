Anna Kendrick has a fuzzy memory of her Twilight days. The actor recalled starring in the teen vampire franchise on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, and referred to a “silly, funny tweet” she posted in 2018 in which she confessed, “Holy s***. I just remembered I was in Twilight.”

Speaking to host Alex Cooper, Kendrick said fans were shocked by the revelation “People were like, ‘Wait. You didn’t really forget that you were in Twilight.' And the answer is truly yes and no. Because, obviously, obviously, I didn’t forget the experience of making the movies.”

She continued, “Everybody would talk about trying to find the next Twilight or whatever. I would find myself in business conversations talking about, ‘Oh, yeah. I’ve heard that there’s a book series that just got optioned that we maybe wanna try and make it the next Twilight.’ And then I would be like, ‘Oh my god, I'm in that. I’m, oh my god.’”

Kendrick played Jessica Stanley in the Twilight saga’s first four films, appearing opposite lead stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner in the hit franchise, adapted from Stephenie Meyer's same-named book series.

The franchise’s five installments — 2008’s Twilight, 2009’s New Moon, 2010’s Eclipse, 2011’s Breaking Dawn Part 1, and 2012’s Breaking Dawn Part 2 — were a box office hit, grossing more than $3.3 billion globally.

Anna Kendrick and Kristen Stewart in Twilight. Summit Entertainment / 'Twilight'

Despite the huge success of Twilight, Kendrick revealed on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she always felt “on the outside” of the intense fan hype experienced by her co-stars Stewart and Pattinson.

“I was really lucky to not be dealing with the eye of the storm,” she said, “I think that a lot of the folks that were in the movie, even in the later movies, as long as you were a supernatural character, if you had one line, you couldn’t leave your hotel room.”

Further recalling her time filming the movies in a supporting role, she added, “I just had to show up and say dumb, funny s***. Just be like, ‘What are you guys talking about? You're f****** acting weird. Okay, everybody's really serious. Bye.’ Like, that was the gig. It was awesome.”

Filming Twilight Was “Miserable”

Kendrick also recalled working on Twilight in a 2020 interview with Vanity Fair, revealing that filming the movies in Portland, Oregon was a “cold and miserable” experience.

“I just remember my Converse being completely soaked through and feeling like, ‘You know, this is a really great group of people and I'm sure that we would be friends at a different time, but I want to murder everyone,’” she joked.