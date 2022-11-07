Ever since the film’s 2006 release, many have been yearning for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel. As fans will recall, the critically acclaimed comedy-drama was adapted from Lauren Weisberger’s novel of the same name. The bestselling book later spawned a 2018 follow-up, When Life Give You Lululemons, seemingly paving the way for a big-screen sequel. However, speaking in a recent interview, the film’s lead star Anne Hathaway (aka Andy Sachs) poured cold water on the possibility of a Devil Wears Prada 2.

During a Nov. 1 appearance on The View, the Academy Award winner was quizzed about the possibility of a second movie, to which she disappointingly replied: “I don’t know if there can be.”

“I just think that movie was in a different era. Now, everything has gone so digital, and that movie centred around the concept of producing a physical thing, and it’s just very different now,” Hathaway said. “It is tempting to think about Andy and Emily needing to get Miranda her coffee, and she’s somewhere in Europe, and then along the way they pick up Stanley Tucci in Italy, who’s at a restaurant ... but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

Offering a glimmer of hope for any future Devil Wears Prada entries, Hathaway suggested a “relaunch” could be the route to take. “Get some new people and do it,” she added.

This isn’t the only occasion the actor has been questioned about the classic film in recent months. During an Oct. 24 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a fan asked the Oscar winner whether she thought Nate (Adrian Grenier) was the true Devil Wears Prada villain.

“No, I’m sorry, I don’t,” Hathaway said. “I think that they were both very young, and figuring things out. He did behave like a brat, but I also behaved like a brat in my 20s and I hopefully grew out of it. I think that that’s what we all do. And I wouldn’t want to be defined by my worst moment in my 20s, certainly, so I don’t hold Nate as a villain, actually.”